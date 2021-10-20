“When I fertilize, I’m feeding the plants, right?”
“I don’t think it matters what I put on the ground. It’s just dirt.”
“I hate bugs! Maybe if I took out all the green stuff I wouldn’t have any bugs!”
These are just a few things I hear, and it reminds me that we, as a species, are quite uneducated when it comes to what’s under us. The earth is not “just dirt.” One tablespoon of soil contains millions of life forms necessary to tend the plants we need. No, fertilizer doesn’t feed the plant. It feeds microbes and fungi that break the nutrients down into a form the plant can absorb. The symbiotic (one life depending on another for survival) relationship between insects, fungi, and microbes is amazing and required if you and I plan to stay alive.
Nature didn’t come into being to suit humans. In fact, if humans disappeared today, nature would be just fine. The arrogance of humans, in trying to control, subdue, and bring nature into compliance, is a big chunk of why our natural resources are in the state of crisis they’re in. A profound quote I recently heard: “Nature will humble you, and if you refuse to be humbled, nature will defeat you.” Somehow, we’ve forgotten how to be observant, quiet, patient, in relation to the natural world. We see a tree. We want that tree, and we want it in a particular spot in the yard. It doesn’t matter what the tree requires to thrive, we want it where we want it. The tree dies. Now we blame everything but ourselves. This happens over and over. Human nature is to control elements, even the ones that can’t be controlled. If we don’t like an element, we separate it from that which we do like, then demand that the isolated element excel.
Another good quote: “An object seen in isolation from the whole is not the real thing.” — Masanobu Fukuoka
The change that needs to happen first is a change of mind, of thinking, and a willingness to be humble enough to learn. These lessons aren’t new. They’ve been around since the beginning of this planet, working behind the scenes to continue life as we know it. We’ve come to expect that functionality as a given, yet we’ve done everything we could do, in the last 150 years, to disrupt, wreck, destroy that which we must have to survive. Ever heard of “messing in one’s own nest?” At a scary pace humanity has created a crisis in the natural resources we require, then we scratch our heads, wondering what happened. Humans happened. Greed and entitlement happened. The idea that we were in charge happened.
When I talk to folks, I’m encouraged by the ones who are truly concerned and see the necessity to do something different. What we’re all finding out is that it’s been beneath us all along. The healing of the land, the water, the air, and even our bodies, starts with the soil. More and more we’re learning that if we pay attention and let nature lead, we can begin to turn the ship. It’s going to take longer than any of us will see, but good results are already evident in many places and on many acres. The young people I talk to, understand that their own health, and profitability begins with the health of the soil, and they’re excited to start.
Start where? Simple steps: keep the soil covered at all times; minimize soil disturbance by using no-till practices, and little/no inputs such as herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers; increase/encourage diversity in plants, insects, microbes, etc.; keep living roots in the ground, year-round; utilize livestock, if you can. This a mirror of how nature works.
Our world is changing. The climate is too. Just as we have negatively impacted the whole, we can, and must begin to make positive changes, one at a time. Whether you own hundreds of acres, or a couple flowerpots on a balcony, its your responsibility to protect and respect our natural resources. If you’re young and full of energy, and you’re willing to learn, the sky is truly the limit. In the middle of chaos, you can thrive and be profitable. You can farm and make a good living, while mitigating climate change. I’m excited for the possibilities waiting for these young farmers and homesteaders with growing families. Maybe much goodness will be propagated and compounded in the next hundred years!