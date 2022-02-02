Once again I’m looking at a new set of months, made up of days, hours, seconds, etc. What will I do with them? How will I spend them? How can I make each of them count? I’m assessing how close I came to my long-term goal of simplifying everything. My surroundings remind me of the “taken-for-granted” goodness in our daily lives; a roof with no leaks, a safe home with few drafts, a warm, comfortable bed, food and fresh water, dependable vehicles, clean clothes, a way to bathe, wonderful “furbees” and feathers to love. Simple things yet so many spend every waking hour trying to achieve one or two of them. I’m also reminded that I still have too much “stuff” (things I don’t use/need), which requires space, thought, care. “I’ll deal with it tomorrow”, I say, which is a time that never really comes, no matter how good my intentions are. It seems that the chaos of everyday life makes such noise that I allow it first place. Not a good plan.
Simplicity, downsizing, it sounds easy enough, and really might be, after you put in the work. Requirements: careful analyzing of each room/closet, one at a time, and brutal honesty about need vs. want. For instance, does anyone need six coats, 20 pair of shoes, three tightly packed closets of clothes, four sets of China, more linens than will comfortably fit into a closet, kitchen pantries bulging with more food than can be consumed in a year? How many people could be helped by our simplifying? How many could I help warm, clothe, feed with our excesses, or should I follow Scrooge’s advice and “let them die, and reduce the surplus population”?
I’ve had friends say that the reason they can’t manage to do this, is because they become overwhelmed with the size of the project, and the decisions which often involve emotions. My response is, take one closet, or portion of a room, at a time, and don’t even look at the rest right now. Or hire an organizer to help.
Most of us have at least one favorite “collection” and nothing is wrong with that … unless it no longer intrigues you. Saving it for your kids? I know very few kids who are interested in their parents’ collections except for the money it might bring. How many auctions have you been to where a collection, sacrificially purchased, treasured for a lifetime, went for a song because the kids didn’t want it? I’ve shed tears at such auctions, because I understand the sacrifice. If you really want a “warm-fuzzy,” share your treasures with special friends and “heart family” whom you know will enjoy the item/collection as you did.
Are you going through pictures? You know, those paper things that you could hold in your hand? Put into a drawer? Sort through them one evening, while watching a favorite show. Make stacks of pictures of friends and family, then put them in an envelope, with a note of appreciation for the good memories shared, and send them on their way. I love doing this! Maybe a first baby is on the way, for a friend. It’s time to share those treasures with the new parents. If no one shares your interest then find a good venue and sell it, spend the money on a need, or give the money raised to your favorite charity. Heck! As old as some of my collectibles are, they’re worth something, because they’re old! My caution on donating to charities is, do your homework, unless you’re looking to pad the pockets of a CEO. All non-profits are public information. A five-minute search could be enlightening. Some “charities” pay more to the board, than to what you thought the money would help.
Since you’re sorting/culling, clean as you go, put things where they belong, make “donate,” “return to,” “pass on,” and “throw away” piles, then promptly do exactly that. How much lighter you’ll feel! These long, cold winter days are a great time to this. I know this because that’s exactly what I’m doing right now. I’m also rearranging furniture/pictures which have been in the same spots for too long. I’m washing curtains and wiping down walls. It makes everything feel brand new!
A clean, organized, redesigned/redecorated “less stuff” house, plus the joy of knowing I’ve helped needs, and surprised others with unexpected treasures. How can you beat that for a new year’s beginning?