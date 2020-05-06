Where do I start? This is a question I’ve gotten often, since COVID-19 made its entrance and disrupted “regular” things. Folks who had never thought about making a garden or planting a seed or keeping a couple hens, have been pushed into considering possibilities. All of a sudden food acquisition has become …interesting.
For those of us old dirtfolk it’s pretty simple. For someone who has never even thought about where food comes from, it’s been scary. So you seasoned dirtfolks bear with me while I cover a few basics for beginners, and this is a great time to do that. Why? The week after Mother’s Day is the “all clear” bell for upper east Tennessee gardeners. Usually, we’re finished with frosts and the plants that grow all those summertime goodnesses can be planted now.
How? Where? We’ll go with small first. People who live in apartments, condos, small houses, or who are unable to get down on the ground and garden, can still grow a couple plants. If you have old flowerpots, with at least a 2-gal. capacity, and you have full sun on the spot you want to sit it, you can grow most any garden veggie. What about those who live in upstairs apartments with a balcony only? Yes, even you!
Things to remember:
- Veggies need six to eight hours of full sun a day.
- Containers — 5-gal buckets, milk jugs, old dishpans, liner pots, etc. — must have good drainage.
- Buy the best bagged soil for garden vegetables you can find. It’s not the least expensive but it’s the best for your plants. It usually has nutrients in it that will feed the entire season, so no extra fertilize is needed.
- Plant where there is a water source close by. Fill the containers ASAP, water it in well and leave it to settle until time to plant.
- Plants or seeds? In my opinion there are some things that’ll do just as well, if not better, when started as seeds, such as beans, cucumber, radish, lettuce, squash. Other veggies, like tomatoes, peppers, scallions, I prefer plants. This is a very simple list of choices and keeping it simple the first time will encourage you to expand on it next year. Do you like salsa and other spicy tomato dishes? Then plant the things it takes to make them. Look for plants that say they’re bush varieties or patio plants. These do the best in restricted spaces. Follow the directions on the package or tag for planting or ask a gardener.
- How many things can you plant in a container? It depends on the size, of course, but in most cases you can put several varieties in one pot. You can even grow potatoes and corn! If you plant a tomato, you might also plant a cucumber, basil, beets, or radishes under it. The shorter plants actually help regulate the soil temperature and moisture retention, plus they add to your harvest. You might think about planting herbs you use at the base of any upright veggie. You can even stick in some nice marigolds or other pretty annuals.
- After planting care includes checking the soil daily for watering needs. Put your finger all the way down into the soil. Is it moist at the tip of your finger? Does the soil feel moist and stick to your finger when you remove it? No water needed. If the opposite is true, water. Don’t overhead water, like with a sprinkler. Wetting the leaves can lead to lots of disease issues, and nothing is more discouraging. Water early in the day and at soil level. If you use a dish under the container, empty it within an hour, if water runs out. This will also help prevent diseases and rot.
- If you plant tomatoes, and you’re a smoker, wash your hands well before handling your plants. There’s a blight that lives on tobacco and can be transferred to tomato plants, wiping them out.
- If you’re growing herbs, give them a haircut every two weeks. These trimmings can be used fresh, or dried for later.
Whew! This is a start. All those great questions are on my list and I’ll keep on answering them next week. If you think of something, email me. In the meantime, get your containers ready! Next week is go time!