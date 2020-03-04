My first thought is, why in the heck would you not?!
People who grow “local” are usually thinkers, a bit stubborn, color outside the box, and a tiny bit rogue. My kind of folks. I find “locallers” straightforward and observant. I also can go to their farm and see where my groceries came from.
Let’s talk about the current fad of ordering and getting it quickly. I completely understand if home-bound, disabled, or physically stranded folks need to do this, although even they can order from a lot of local producers. But what about the rest of us? Since we all need exercise, and to learn how to budget money and time better, why don’t we just let our bodies do the work? Have you ever thought about the waste generated and energy consumed when you order online to be shipped in? If you order fresh produce, meat or dairy from Montana, it has to be cool-packed and trucked to you. What about buying at the Wednesday Farmer’s Market or the Saturday Depot Market right here in Greeneville?
Oh, I know, they don’t have the particulars you want, when you want. Hmmm … can your particulars be adjusted? I rarely order online but when I do, it’s from companies with packaging that I’ll reuse in composting or gardening. I order necessary items I absolutely can’t find here and I don’t ever order fresh anything. Have you thought about what happens to the fresh items in the produce section, when they’re rejected at a store or they got too warm in shipment or there was too much packaged? I’ve seen what happens and it makes my heart sad — the waste, the massive amount of plastic that ends up in the landfill, and the biomass that’s thrown away in the plastic it was sealed in. Scary, how wasteful we humans are. Remember: nothing is ever really thrown away.
How many of you know about the awesome group known as Rural Resources, right here in Greeneville? Do you know what they do, how they impact your community, teach your children about being self-sufficient, and the older folks how to love their earth? You’ll be amazed at the projects they launch, just to raise funds to teach all of us about the soil, growing things, tending farm animals, and so much more. Mark your calendar for a day-long event coming Saturday May 2, at Rural Resources. You’ll see it in the paper, hear it on the radio, see signs and posters, and they’ll be all over social media with the details and updates between now and the date. It’ll be called The 2nd Annual Get Your Garden Growing Event. It’s free.
There will be instructors there with demonstrations and information on all things gardening. Anything you want to learn about how to garden or care for critters you’ll be able to ask about that day. There will be a great lunch, prepared by the teens that you can buy a ticket for, but the instruction and demos are by donation, so bring your generosity! It’s still in the planning stages. What a great value to this community and it keeps our dollars local, stimulating our own economy. If you need more info, or you know someone who might have some wisdom to share as a presenter, call 423-636-8171, or email at www.ruralresources.net.
Check in with the dirtfolks at the farmers market at the Doak House Museum” at 690 Erwin Highway on Saturday, where you’ll find many fresh items available from the folks who grew them. Learn more at www.greenevillefarmersmarket.com/.
The Saturday market on Depot Street is also great. One of my favorites is the “bee lady” Leigh Ann Brink. Besides having some awesome products that she makes from the bee bounty, she’s fun to talk to. She has creams and lotions, bee candles, and even honey, which she harvested. Her propolis cream is an amazing healer of many issues. And if you want to talk bees, she’s your girl! There’s fresh-baked bread, eggs, and so much more. Visit their site www.depotstreetfarmersmarket.com/. Both markets open in May.
My point is we have great sources locally for most anything we need for consumption. Getting out and among your neighbors is a good thing for community and you might be amazed at what you‘ll learn. You need to know sources? You’ll find anything you need to know if you’ll go and ask questions. I guarantee you’ll enjoy what you buy every bit as much as anything you can order, all while keeping stuff out of the dump and burning a few extra calories. What a deal!