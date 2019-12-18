Alice B.-K. writes: “I read your column in the Sun every week and love it! What can I do to keep the deer from eating the tops off of my azaleas in the wintertime? They ate all potential blooms off my larger azalea. I started several small ones a couple of years ago, so they are young and tender for the deer I suspect. I hear that the ‘Deer Scram’ does not work, but have not tried it. Any ideas? We have no fencing around our yard and a hay field is right behind the azaleas.”
You know, I get this question often about wildlife. Humans move into rural areas, maybe tucked into the woods a bit, and we love watching our “critters” ... but we don’t want them eating our landscape. The problem is humans are the invaders, not the critters. We took over their generational areas, and we didn’t give them the handbook.
Deer are simply looking for a way to live until grass and forbs are growing again. They want to survive.
We humans seem to like landscape plants that wildlife like to eat. Note: there are plants that deer/wildlife don’t usually bother.
The answer to your question is there are no repellents that work permanently. They may for awhile, but the animals become used to it. If the winter is severe and they’re having a hard time finding food, they’ll even ignore things they normally avoid.
- One help might be to place a deer salt/mineral block away from your house. Or a feeder with corn. This may distract them from your plants.
- Make cages, out of woven/welded wire, to go around the shrubs to protect them.
- Consider some solar electric fencing. There are some step-in posts with high-tensile wire, that are easy to use and move. (Look up Timeless Fence, made right here in Greeneville).
- Get a good guard dog.
- Set up motion-activated “startle-stations.”
- Get an ethical hunter to harvest them and share the meat with you.
- Make peace with the critters. Know that they mean you no harm ... they’re trying to survive humans taking their world.
Their pruning of the shrubs is actually good for them, even if they don’t bloom. If they die, replace with deer resistant plants.
I hope this helps a bit, and I wish there was a sure-fire solution, but there isn’t. Humans and critters will collide in their claim to a home ground.
You know, sometimes concepts just have a hard time connecting to each other ... such as great generated landscapes and our wildlife friends. It sounds like you’re doing all you can, other than fencing/cages, to take care of the conflict of wills.
Repellents, whether “natural” or synthesized, are a mixed bag. Testimonials say that homemade remedies have been at least somewhat successful, things like hair clippings (from the barber shop), very fragrant soap hung from low tree/shrub branches, aged male urine, aluminum strips hung from string, mounted about hip high, across a frequented path ... there are others. The marketed products are no more successful than the home remedies.
Truly, the bottom line is if a member of the wildlife community wants something badly enough, they’ll stop at nothing short of pain/death. Reminds me of some humans I know ...
For me it comes down to respect of all life and understanding we need every one of them. There is a purpose even if we don’t know what it is. Critters were here before us. We’ve interfered with every aspect of their lives, from habitat to food sources, from annihilating species to over-protecting certain ones. Nature did just fine before our “help.”
If you choose to live in close proximity to wildlife habitat, you are taking on the responsibility of protecting their wellbeing as well as yours. Plan, build and plant with that in mind. If a deer comes in the front door, a bear tears up the trash, a raccoon destroys the corn, the skunk sprays the dog, or any number of possible encounters — please, don’t become frustrated. They are not doing malicious things because they hate you. They’re acting on instinct and have the same need to survive as you.
Work with, not against. Respect all life.
Thank you for the great question, Alice. I appreciate you reading the column and your kind words!