“When’s the best time to plant trees?”
This question, with some variables, is one I frequently get asked. It’s a loaded question folks, because this is no one-size-fits-all answer. I’ll go over some basics and if you have specifics you need, let me know, would you?
The window of opportunity is as varied as the list of plants one might choose from, and the questions you must answer, based on your needs or wants will determine when, and even if, you should plant.
Trees have needs, like any living thing, and there are some things that some of them can tolerate — that doesn’t mean thrive in — then there are some things that are intolerable. I’ll try to keep it simple so as not to stress you …
Learn the needs of your plant choice.
Is it “cold hardy” in your area? If the zone says “3 thru 6” don’t even try to plant it in 8 or above because it must need some cold (a.k.a. chill hours) to do its best. And if it says “7 and above” it must not tolerate cold winters. There are zone hardiness maps available, and should be on an info tag on your tree if it was purchased.
Does it need shade or sun? Will it do well in a boggy spot or does it need well-drained soil? Does it have roots that might crack a foundation or driveway…or does that even matter? Will it tolerate root and canopy competition? Does it give off toxic substances (allelopathic) that kill close plants?
How big will it grow?
Planting a white pine under power lines is foolish! It won’t be too long before the power company is out there butchering the top out of your beautiful evergreen. Putting an oak or maple as a foundation tree is not a good idea. There are size/dimension graphics on tree-tags. Pay attention and be realistic about placement. It may be small right now but if it does what you want it to, it’ll grow quickly and it’s very difficult to move a big tree without killing it.
Pick the tree for the site if you want success. Buying a tree you “just love” and trying to make it fit where you want it, rarely works. Measure out the mature size, on the site. This includes how wide and how tall. If it all fits, move on to the next step.
What do you want from the tree?
Is it for shade or a windbreak? For blooms or bark? Did you want evergreen or a screen? Leyland Cypress is a fast-growing evergreen that has been popular for screening for a couple decades now. The problem is when you plant a monoculture (a lot of one kind of plant) you’re laying out a buffet for every pest and disease that plant is susceptible to. Oh, you may get a few years when they are awesome and you love them Then one spring, you notice dead spots or little brown cocoons hanging from limbs too high for you to reach. You can spray and pluck and snip all summer but you won’t stop the feast. One by one they’ll succumb to the blight of a single-species mass-planting.
Are screens OK? Sure! Just try to change it up, and your best bet is going native. Why? Because natives have adapted to the conditions in your yard. I use cedars as my evergreen screen and I get them free. I also mix in some deciduous natives for diversity. That’s how Nature does it. I have visitors ask me, “what are those beautiful evergreens?” and they can’t believe it’s the same scrubby little tree they’re always mowing down! Give ‘em some space and some love and you’ll see the beauty. I love digging seedlings from our fields and using them in the landscape. I know they’ll do well.
I love oaks. I know I’ll never live to see the mature trees but I plant them anyway. If I have a wet, boggy spot I’ll look for a species that don’t mind “wet feet.’ Do you see? You don’t look in a book, fall in love with a certain tree, then go buy and plant it where you think it should be. Won’t work.
As far as general planting guidelines, if you’re doing the above, then you can plant in early spring and late fall here in zone 6. Some say you can plant from late fall to late spring. Learn the first part and you’ll do fine on the rest.