I’ve heard a lot of folks say they really don’t like winter because it’s so blah.
All the color is gone. All that remains is drab and dead. I guess you could look at it that way, or you could try to see it differently.
I love to look at the bark on the bare trees, especially the white, peeling tower of an old sycamore, hanging full of its own dangling ornaments. Bark can be gnarly, shaggy, smooth, or rippled, like a muscle. Winter is a good time to walk in the woods and learn to identify the different trees.
What if you’ve just moved here (welcome!) and you’re looking for things to plant, that will add winter interest? Natives are always a good choice, because they’ve adapted to this environment, and they typically weather extremes well. What natives will keep a landscape colorful?
Some of the most beautiful late-season natives, are upper-story trees, such as Franklinia, selected oaks, striped or red maple, birch, black gum, ironwood, mountain gordlinia. I even enjoy the rusty gold of the shagbark hickory, and the rustle of the brown leaves on the pin oak. I’m sure you can think of other native trees that catch your eye, on an afternoon walk. Find out what they are, and see if your environment will support them.
Mid-level understory plants show their beauty: winter-blooming witchhazel, red chokeberry, oakleaf hydrangea, orange or red winterberry holly, Virginia sweetspire, fothergilla, American holly, red or gold twig dogwoods, smooth viburnum and Alabama croton. Some blueberries hang on to their fiery leaves into the winter, and consider the eastern wahoo.
At shoe-top high you’ll find stokesia, beard tongue, Cumberland rosemary, Georgia savory, selected phlox, and the long-lasting muhly grass. Low-growing evergreens finally can show out: broad-leaved evergreens like leucothoe, Florida anise and woodland favorites, evergreen ferns, sedges, alumroots, and glossy wintergreen.
How about plants that aren’t native to this area? As much as I love natives, they’re not the only puppy in the basket. There are other plants that are colorful and interesting as well. Some of the ones in our yard, and surrounding fields are: Lenten rose, with their broad waxy leaves, and long-lasting blooms, as early as January; corkscrew willow and Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick, with their twisted branches; beautyberry, and nandina, both hanging with colorful berries that the birds love; the camellia cultivars that can tolerate the cold, and bloom early in the year and keep right on blooming; various low-growing sedums, in blue-gray suits; the beautiful blueish cast on the junipers and cedars. There are even some herbs, tucked in corners, with some of their color still showing.
As I’m writing this, the mountain in front of our house is spectacular with a palette that only Nature could come up with! The sky is deep blue, with a few high, thin clouds sliding by. I’ve seen so many pictures, in the last week, of folks trying to capture that amazing, indescribable view. One can’t resist at least trying! In a few days the riot of colors will be lying on the forest floor, as they return to the earth to feed new life. If you’ll adjust your eyes, just a bit, you’ll be able to see valleys and crevasses, caves and bluffs, that you can’t see when the leaves are on. It beckons one to come and walk, explore, learn, appreciate.
I have a long list of plants I love, have always aimed to add to my yard, but I’m going to leave that to the younger folks now. I get excited at discovering plants on our place, that I know some plant-loving person, started long ago. I found a patch of pipsissewa in the pine thicket, the other day! I was as excited as the summer I discovered a patch of Sweet Annie in the yard…and a single poppy.
I think what I want to say is look at each season with an appreciative eye. Look for the nuances that you may never have noticed before. I think you might find you enjoy winter’s colors every bit as much as summers. When you find something special, stop, take time to truly take it in. When we look at Nature as a whole — the sky, the flora, the fauna — I think you’ll feel an appreciation you’ve not felt in a long time. That amazing beauty, and priceless serenity, at that moment, is fleeting and will never be again.