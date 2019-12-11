I’m often asked about plants that add interest to the landscape in winter. I’m simple … I find something interesting about nearly everything growing. Even poison ivy/oak, and you know how well I like that plant!
Poison ivy has one of the richest burgundy colors this time of year. Then there’s poke-weed with its brightly colored berries, and sumacs red, red leaves and cone-like seed-heads. I love the milkweed pods exploding into cotton clouds, the sturdy dandelion greens standing bravely, and the tall, tan, willowy grasses left in the meadow. I think there’s beauty to be had all around, but let’s go over a few “cultivated” plants to consider.
Aucuba japonica or “gold-duct shrub”: The leaves are glossy and are speckled yellow and green. They have been grown successfully in zone 6, however they’re not zoned for here. If you buy one, plant it in a very protected spot.
Kinnikinnick: This is a beautiful ground cover, standing 6-12 inches. It’s an eastern native with dark green leaves and sweet little pink blooms, followed by bright red berries, which are loved by wildlife. It’s hardy to zone 3, and is more tolerant of moist conditions versus dry ones.
Camellias: Until just a few years ago any zone colder than 7 was denied the beautiful winter and early beauty of this little shrub. Not only are the blossoms nice, the dark gloss-green foliage is nice all year. Recent developments give us varieties that can withstand temps as cold as -10 degrees. These come in two “families” – the fall-bloomers (a.k.a. the “winter” series) and spring-bloomers (a.k.a. the “April” series).
Here’s a short list of fall-bloomers: ‘Polar Ice,’ ‘Snow Flurry,’ ‘Winter’s Charm,’ ‘Winter’s Interlude,’ ‘Winter’s Rose,’ ‘Winter’s Star.’
Now, the spring-bloomers: ‘Pink Icicle,’ ‘April Blush,’ ‘April Remembered,’ ‘April Rose,’ ‘Korean Fire’. You’ll probably be able to find others. This is one of my favorite winter/early spring plants.
Helleborus – Lenten rose: This perennial plant usually blooms around traditional Lent, and isn’t any kin to a rose! Once established, this plant will grow and propagate for years and can eventually make a beautiful ground cover. Blooms may be purple, red, yellow, green, pink, blue and lavender, with sturdy, serrated leaves. If you’re looking for a deer/rabbit-resistant plant, here it is. It’s one of a few plants that flower in shade, and it blooms a long time.
Hollies – the whole family! The American holly tree is special to me. One grew tall and shaded the living room window at Mamaw’s house. There are soft-textured and firm-textured hollies, hollies that make tall trees and some that are great hedges. With good growing conditions, hollies give all-year texture and color. The bright red berries are quite attractive to wildlife.
Trees with great winter bark: I love a sycamore! The layers of tan bark peel away to reveal a bone white trunk underneath. There are crepe myrtles, kousa dogwood, and river birch. There are maples, trident, paperbark, and Japanese. We have beautiful shagbark hickories, tall and stately, with their curling strips of bark scaling off.
Consider the beeches — the American and European, the Chinese quince, and our native, and the Japanese, stewartia. Have you seen ‘Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick?’ There’s the elms, winged, and lacebark. Don’t forget the pines that do so well here.
Stay away from spruce and fir unless you live above the “snow line.” They don’t like our hot, humid summers, but their pests do. I personally love the native red cedar, with its purple berries, peeling bark and foliage that changes shades through winter. Look around and find others!
There are shrubs that hold brightly-colored berries all winter, like beautyberry and nandina. The grasses that present tall frothy feathers of fronds, and shiny green ground covers that quietly break up the winter gray.
Take a walk in your neighborhood, a park close by, or a friend’s farm. A camera is handy for helping remember what you come across, especially when you want to identify. Maybe it would be OK for you to dig and take seedlings. Be sure and ask, but most folks are glad to share.
I carry a handful of yard-marker flags when I walk our farm, and I mark any interesting or unusual plant I see. Some I’ll transplant in spring. Some are baby trees that’re great where they are. Notice how different familiar surroundings are with trees bare.
Can you see the interesting colors, shapes and textures of the winter landscape? It’s a whole new world — not boring at all!