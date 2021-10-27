We’re headed toward the coldest time of year here in upper East Tennessee, and there are questions that arise every year. Here are a few of the most common.
“Why do plants in the flowerbed die out after winter, instead of during? They seem to do fine in the cold.”
From what was said in the email, it’s shrubs and perennials along the sidewalk and driveway. I’m guessing that salt, de-icer, or a similar product was used on the sidewalks and driveways during winter. This stuff is toxic to plants. When the ice melts, the contaminated water runs toward the edges and into the soil. Salt is a natural dehydrator and will dry out the roots of any plant. Usually, the damage is in the first three feet of soil.
Use cat litter, sawdust, sand, or gypsum instead of the de-icers. Those commercial products only work to a certain temperature anyway. What you’re looking for is something that gives traction. Yes, it’ll be messy on the porch. Put out a couple rugs for wiping feet on, or put up a note requesting the folks take off their shoes at the door.
As for preventing poisoning plants, put down gypsum, in a wide swathe, where you’d see die-back, or where you know you’re going to use the commercial products. Another place you might see this damage is along the curbs at the road, where the snowplow shoves street mess into your yard. Often, this mess is filled with a salt base and will kill your lawn when summer comes. Gypsum can help prevent that. Use it liberally. It doesn’t change pH, nor is it a fertilizer.
“What do I do to protect the roses? I lost three last winter.”
There are different opinions on this. This is just mine. The only thing I trim off is whatever is dead. The rest gets mulched in well. Roses have been hybridized to death, and many of the “good” qualities have been bred out. You’re going to lose some because they’re not naturally hardy. Use those straw bales you have left over from Fall decorations; stack them close to protect them from cold, drying wind. Water them well, and forget about them until spring. I’ll talk about spring care, in the spring!
“My houseplants have been summered outside and have done well. What do I need to do to bring them inside?”
Pick a sunny, relatively warm day to do this project. Repot what needs repotting, moving the plant into a new container two inches larger than the one they’re in, or root prune and return them to the original pot. Make sure all pots have good drainage. Do not use fertilizer. They’re trying to go dormant.
If the plant isn’t going to be repotted, sink it into a bucket of warm soapy water, so the water is over the top of the pot. Spray the leaves with the same soapy water. Let it sit there 10 minutes or so, then lift out and allow to drain. This should flush out any insects that have decided they want to winter in your plant. Rinse the leaves with warm water and allow them to air dry. Find a location inside, away from any air vents or drafty spots. Bright indirect light will be good.
Watering should be minimal all winter, as the plant is dormant. Before watering, stick your index finger into the soil, up to the 2nd knuckle, then remove. If the soil is cool and sticks to your finger, it’s plenty moist. It may be a month before it needs water.
Watch the plants for insects such as scale, whiteflies, etc. If you see them, treat immediately. I like to use a spray bottle, filled with warm water, and a few drops of medicated pet shampoo. Sitting the plant in the bathtub helps keep the mess to a minimum. Get underneath leaves as well as the tops, and let it run off. It may need repeating, as these bugs like warm dry indoor air. Don’t allow water to stand in the drainage trays. Plants aren’t dogs. If water is in the tray 30 min after watering, pour or siphon it out.
Plants aren’t naturally indoors, except in the tropics where they grow all year. Houseplants, in our climate, require work.
Let me know how you do!