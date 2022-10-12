Winter is coming, and we’ll all have more time to read, reflect, and adjust our practices.
I usually have a stack of books to work my way through in the winter, and many of them are older books on earth sciences, the soil, and making a better impression on the earth I’ll leave behind. By return request, I’ll list a few that I consider new jewels in my repertoire.
One of my most recent finds, but certainly not a new name to those who read on regenerative agricultural practices, is Masanobu Fukuoka. He passed away in 2008, but he left behind a wealth of priceless information on the all-inclusive way of nature. His books, which have been translated into English, are filled with his humble observations of how nature isn’t segmented, or separate from any part of life on this planet.
After a career start as a microbiologist, he decided to farm, and did so, very successfully, for more than 50 years. He sought to show how all of life, including human body and soul, are deeply entwined, and to separate them into individual parts, is to destroy the whole. I have 3 of his books: “One Straw Revolution”, “The Natural Way of Farming”, and “Road Back to Nature”. His writings show us how far humanity has come, in separation from all things natural.
One of the big names in regenerative agriculture feels that Masanobu is more a philosopher than a farmer. I agree Masanobu is very philosophical, yet it is part of how he teaches life as a complete package, and not segregated. Masanobu was an intuitive farmer, and I’ve learned much from his writings.
Weeds is a subject that comes up in almost every plant conversation I have with people, and it’s generally in reference to some plant that is too prolific, or they simply don’t like. The crux of the matter is ANY plant, growing where it isn’t wanted, is technically a weed! I feel this misunderstanding is another symptom of our disconnect with Nature, because Nature loves the plants we can’t stand, because of the good things they do for the soil life, and the plants they help feed. Did you know that many of the lawn plants we try to irradicate, are actually offspring of food or medicine plants from long ago? It may be a good idea to become acquainted with them, because you never know when your life might depend on it. Especially nowadays.
I have two very good books on weeds. “Weeds – Guardians of the Soil”, by Joseph Cocannouer. This book was written in 1950, but the things he teaches about these plants, is the same today. It’s written in plain, easy to read language, and I’ll bet you’ll do like me and highlight almost every page!
The second one is written by Ehrenfried E. Pfeiffer, and it’s called “Weeds and What They Tell Us”. This writer passed in 1961, and again, the information, written in the 1950’s, is just as relevant today.
“The Ruth Stout No-Work Garden Book”, by Ruth and Richard Clemence, written in 1971, may be a little harder to find. I’ve had my copy for years, and it’s amazing how similarly to the two authors above, that she sees our planet. You’ll love her colorful, sometimes funny, ways of describing how she does no work in the garden.
I’m sure all of you know Barbara Kingsolver, who lives just over the mountain, in Virginia, and is the author of several very successful novels (which also makes great reading!). The book “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle” is a fabulous non-fiction trip through a year of food life, for her family. They bravely undertook the challenge to buy only food grown locally, grow it themselves…or do without. The many wonderful lessons learned during that journey, is something that, I’m sure, will stick with them, as it has with me.
I think you’ll find each one contains a huge amount of pertinent information, and if you have an agriculture library, like I do, you’ll want these for future reference, as you progress on your journey to helping heal the soil for future generations.
For me, reading is more than words. It involves touching the paper, smelling the pages, especially the old books, and the direct connection I feel to the writer of those words. I’m so grateful for the things I learn and can share. I’m careful to not loan books anymore, because they usually don’t make it back home!