Wow! Here we are again, at the beginning of another Gregorian calendar January, but do you know there are other calendars, all over the world, that other cultures count on just as much as we count on ours? Look it up!
I’m already getting questions about landscape issues, especially since folks have done fall clean-up, mulching, and noticed some things that they didn’t, before.
“My Camellia!! I know we’re marginal for them (zone 6), but this one has done well, for several years. It was loaded with fat buds, then the leaves started curling and turning brown. I mulched heavier, and watered, but it continued to die. In frustration, I got down on the ground to inspect. I put my hand against the limbs, and the whole plant fell over! Underneath, the roots were gone! There was a tunnel, that led into my flowerbed. It’s too late for my camellia, but I’m worried about other plants. What did this? Was it the moles I’ve seen”
No, no, no, it isn’t the mole! Moles are your aerating, grub-eating, slow-moving, garden friends. You hate their heaved-up tunnels? Then step those tunnels down. Those little digging machines are eating things that can destroy your lawn and gardens, and when the food is gone, so will they be. The culprit is a fast-moving, hard-to-be-seen little rodent called a vole, and they love roots and bulbs, and the tender bark on a young tree. Have you ever planted a ton of tulips, then have only a few come up? How about hostas, mums, and so many other plants? Voles think you’ve planted them a smorgasbord! They use the tunnels that the moles so graciously dug, so the moles get blamed. The pitiful thing is, whatever you do to get rid of the voles, will also kill the moles. Personally, I don’t poison, and mouse traps will catch a slow-moving mole. You need snakes…lots of snakes. Yes, they eat moles too, but they can get rid of that vole! They’re also great prey for the predator birds.
I’m sorry about the camellia. The good news is you can replace it with a cultivar that’s hardy in zone 6 (camellias traditionally have only done well in zone 7 and above). Just keep a close watch, for heaving and tunnels, on the ground around your plants. All creatures are here for a reason, even when we don’t like them.
“I have a huge butterfly bush, which is large because I failed to prune it last year. It’s winter now; can I prune it now?”
It’s not a good idea to prune it now, especially if you prune “hard”. If we happen to have a long, deep freeze, the lack of cover can allow the killing cold to affect the roots, and it may die. Besides that, those stubs aren’t very attractive. Waiting until it begins to show life, is the best time to prune. You’ll have options of whether you want to cut back to a foot, or just back to where the first bud is showing. This also will allow it to flush out earlier.
There are a few other plants that should be left until spring, to do any pruning: artemisia, candytuft, caryopteris, perovskia, lavender, santolina, and some daises. Why? Often, we’ll have a few days of warmth in winter, and if they’re pruned in the fall, they’ll begin to put out new shoots, which will get bitten with the next long, cold. This is true with a lot of perennials and shrubbery, so when the fall clean-up bug hits, resist heavy pruning. I have several things I don’t prune after July. Yes, they look shaggy, but who’s outside looking at them? I get pleasure out of watching small groups of birds take shelter in those shaggy branches, and maybe find a morsel of food to sustain them.
You know, Nature has been doing this much longer than any human even thought of pruning. Natural pruning isn’t done for esthetics. It’s done to support life, or improve the quality of life. If you could see my landscaping, right now, you’d be shocked. I’ve allowed the freezes to knock the perennials down on themselves, thereby creating a natural blanket. I’ve added pinestraw and chopped up leaves. In the spring, when it’s warm enough, I’ll cut back the dead detritus, and lay it on the ground for the soil life to consume. My beds are made to support life, including that which lives down below.