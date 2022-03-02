This week comes from the regular spring questions that come to me.
Lawn – an unnatural stretch of a fertilizer-addicted expensive monocrop. That’s what a lawn is. It’s a “culture” picked up from wealthy Europeans over a century ago. Way back when you could still find good help! Nature made meadows, but I’ve got a lawn, and I try to keep it as diverse, and natural as I can. Here’s some helpful things to improve overall conditions of the soil under the green. Dethatching and coring does a world of good! Dethatching removes dead plant matter and winter debris, exposing the soil to the sun’s warming rays. Core aerating improves air, nutrient, and water movement, allowing good things to get down deep, where roots live. It also aids in erosion control. I don’t fertilize ever, nor do I use any inputs, unless you’d count the chickens and goats as inputs! If you choose to use inputs, follow these steps by seeding and then slow-release starter fertilizer, at ½ the recommended rate (the other half in a month). If you’re seeding on bare ground, don’t overdo the straw. It should be winnowed lightly, a couple inches of fluff, just to shade the seed and help hold moisture. When the seedlings are 3-4 inches tall, gently rake the straw off and add it to your compost. If you need to lime the lawn (see lots of moss?), hold off on seed/fertilizer until next month because lime and nitrogen tend to cancel each other out. If you are going to treat with an herbicide, don’t seed at all. The herbicide will kill the seedlings. (Read the entire label before use.) Instead of herbicides, I prefer to continually build the thickness/health of my mix of plants. I welcome whatever is growing, and I know the tall cut I do, will shade out a lot of things people consider weeds. Strange tho, my chickens love the things others call weeds. If you must weed, this is a good time to hand pull perennial weeds that are pushing up. The ground is soft and if you use a dandelion digger you can go right down beside the plant and pop out the whole root. If you can’t stop and weed right now, but you see flower heads on any weed, pinch them off. You’ve bought yourself a little time, plus reduced the seeds that will cause problems later. As soon as you can, get that parent plant. This is especially true with dandelions. I let my dandelions grow! All parts of them are medicinal and nutritious, and dandelions are the first food of the honeybee, and other pollinators. I have two hives. They need food. Yellow is a pretty spring color!
Mower Maintenance – is it ready for spring? An oil change, blade sharpening, a good deck cleaning, tires in good shape; make sure all other functioning parts are in good order, and remember to set the blades at 3 ½ — 4 inches high. Fescue likes a tall cut and weeds get shaded out. The shorter you cut the grass, the better the weeds like you! Try to not mow in the same direction every time, as this develops ruts in the soil and a “memory” to the lay of the lawn. Switch it up! I like to do a diagonal cut at least once a month.
Pruning Trees – check for dead/damaged/diseased/crossing limbs and remove them cleanly, at the trunk. Some trees, like the Bradford tree family, need to be thinned to reduce density, but then most Bradfords, and their relatives, both wild and tame, need to be cut to the ground. The damages in dollars, that they’ve done, is ridiculous! If you don’t know how to prune properly, just email me. I’d love to help! If you want to attempt it on your own, make clean cuts, with sharp tools, at the trunk or juncture of the branch, in front of the swollen joint, leaving no stumps. If it’s a long or heavy limb, cut farther out to remove the weight, before making your final cuts. This helps prevent ripped bark, or worse. No tar paint or spray is necessary; instead have a spray bottle of soapy water and spray the cut area or dust it with medicated baby powder. The wound will heal just fine if you have cut it correctly. Work with the natural shape of the tree and don’t remove more than 1/3 of the overall size.
More next week!