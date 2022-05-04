“A customer said she had been to the bait shop to get worms for her compost. Is this a good idea? We mulch with newspaper (like you wrote about) and lots of leaves. We use only organic (Espoma) fertilizer and our own compost. It seems we don’t have many worms. We have raised beds, and don’t till. Thanks again for your hard work at keeping us informed!” — D. Brown, Louisville, TN
Earthworms are different! There are 182 different known types, and 60 are introduced. Each has its area of “best function,” it’s “happy place.” Earthworms do not do well in compost, and compost worms do not do well directly in the earth. There are earthworms used for fishing bait, and will do ok in compost.... then there are nightcrawlers, and they want to live in the earth. So, it’s complicated, like everything else! It’s easy to look up compost worm species, but then locating them might be a problem. I’m too simple for all that! If there are worms left over from fishing, I’ll put them in the compost. I don’t dig up worms and put them in compost though, because I know they won’t make it. Life on this planet never ceases to amaze me! Everything has its purpose. No till is the way to go, and the worms are there, I promise. Keep putting organic matter in heaps and gobs every year. We owe it to the soil!
I love ESPOMA anything!!
“I enjoy your column so much. I am from Michigan and had no idea how to grow things here so you have been a tremendous help. My question is whether you can use ground covers instead of mulch around shrubs?” Kay Conner, Greeneville
Yes ma’am you can! There are several “mulching” plants that I use. Some are frowned on by the regular crowd, but I know they work. Here are a few I’ve used successfully:
Mint — there are several varieties. If you keep them trimmed, you won’t have to worry about excessive spreading. They’re easy to pull up if they get out of hand. I use all of the trimmings in my hen house. You can use them to mulch themselves as long as they haven’t gone to seed. Thyme — another herb. I love the low-lying profile. Several varieties. Lambs ear, ajuga are also good performers. Pachysandra — one of my favorites! Does well in shade, is low-growing and non-invasive.
In sun, there are several sedums. Black mondo is beautiful. I love all of the mondo family. Shade or sun.
I also use different types of grasses. Some spread more than others, but they’re strong, and sun or shade. For bigger covers, I love prostrate junipers.
The thing you need to remember about ground covers is that it takes several years for them to “cover.” You’ll be weeding until then. I grow almost all of these, and still find a need for mulching between. Nothing is perfect! A living mulch is definitely better for the environment. I hope this helps! Let me know if you need more...anytime! And thank you for being a reader of the column!! I’ll see you at the garden gate!!
“I need help with getting rid of mondo grass that is rapidly spreading through the yard and almost into the pasture fields. Any easy fix? I’m almost past using a mattock and shovel in our red dirt. Do you know of anything to kill it, or will it just have to be tilled up anywhere it has spread to?” Carole Cobble, Greeneville
You know, I think the mondo is not a bad problem. Nature teaches us that all of life should be diverse, and that includes lawns. Mondo is tough and requires little care. It roots deeply, and can take a beating. It actually is a good addition to conventional lawns, just like clover is (good videos on YouTube). And it won’t hurt anything in the pasture.
As far as getting rid of it, that is a hard thing. Because it roots deeply, and spreads by rhizomes, it is tenacious. I never recommend killing with toxins, and it wouldn’t be a complete kill anyway. Digging it up won’t last. So, my suggestion is to learn to like it and appreciate how it works in the soil.
As you can see, there’s so much about Nature that is still a mystery, and we’ll all be learning ‘til we die, if we’re smart!