“There are two very tall beautiful flowers that have come up in our unmowed meadow. One is brilliant purple and the other is lavender-pink. I’m not from this area and don’t remember ever seeing these beauties. Can you help?” — H.K., Knoxville
Sounds like you’re describing “Joe Pye Weed” and “Ironweed,” which are really fall-blooming wildflowers. No one really knows how Joe Pye (Eutrochium) got its name but there are plenty stories.
It hails from Missouri, can grow to 7-feet-by-3-feet and is a dusty, pinkish purple with a slightly vanilla scent. Preferred site is moist fertile soil that doesn’t dry out. Meadows, thickets and creek banks are favorite homes. Joe Pye Weed attracts butterflies and other pollinators. It was used medicinally in colonial times.
“Ironweed” (Vernonia fasciculata) is the deep purple one. It grows almost as large as the “Joe Pye” and is host to the “American Painted Lady” butterfly as well as other pollinators. The name is thought to have come from its tough stem. It enjoys many of the same growing conditions and bloom time as “Joe Pye,” that’s why they’re often seen together.
These two are fairly aggressive in growth and seeding. They look great as a backdrop for smaller flowers. I have several that have volunteered in my vegetable garden and I’ll be trying to move them.
“ ... Leaves on the lawn; leave them? Rake them up?” (a question asked of me).
It’s not as simple as “leave” or “remove.” If the leaf-fall is heavy, leaving them in place can smother the lawn, yet the nutrients in the leaves are needed by all growing things.
Leaves feed and renew the soil, and when spring rain comes, they help the moisture soak in rather than running off. A light layer of leaves can be left in place until after a hard frost. If they’re dry, mow them up and spread them around … a light layer.
If there are a lot of leaves they should be raked, swept up, and composted or used as mulch in beds. I have a blower that has a vac/chopper option. I rake a while then vacuum and chop a while until I’ve filled my bag. It gets emptied onto my landscaped beds. I want the mulch to fall lightly so that air is trapped between leaf layers. This air will act as a barrier against the deep freeze of winter, protecting the roots.
I’ve never understood why anyone would want to work so hard to bag and remove this wonderful stuff, then pay good money for soil amendments.
Another thing; the debris that falls from trees like magnolia … what do you do with that? I rake all of it back under the tree and leave it for mulch. It’ll rot and put back nutrients, plus it helps keep the weeds down. Organic matter on my yard never leaves this place. It’s all used.
“My hummingbird feeders are still out. I’m still getting occasional birds. Someone said I should remove them so the birds will migrate before cold. I think I need to leave them out for the passers-by who are on migration. What do you think?” — J.A., Greeneville
Boy! That’s a bone of contention between many birders! I, personally, think like you. Sure there will be stragglers, but it’s not because you left feeders out. They either will migrate with the troop or not. There will be hummers on their way from other destinations, but they need a rest, food.
I usually leave my feeders out until it gets cold. I bring it in to keep it from freezing. I don’t know that there is a wrong/right answer. There are also those who say never put out sugar water because it keeps the hummers from taking fresh nectar from flowers.
Then it pulls in feeding birds in general, instead of letting them forage … the contention will always be. Follow your heart!
Nature is beautiful; breathtaking sometimes, brutal sometimes. Nature won’t be bound by our regulations and absolutes. Life is a grand experiment with countless variables. Explore as many as you can, be brave and go against the grain, and see what happens.
We learn from both success and failure. Just try!