Performing some of their biggest hits and holiday favorites, the Gatlin Brothers return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 2 for their “Country and Christmas” concert.
Show time is 7:30 p.m.
“The legendary Gatlin Brothers will be taking the spotlight just in time for Christmas,” an NPAC news release says. “Celebrating 67 years of entertaining audiences at some of the world’s biggest venues and most iconic stages, Grammy-winning Larry, Steve and Rudy will be performing some of their biggest hits and holiday favorites.”
With their close family harmonies, the Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).”
“The brothers won a Grammy for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached No. 1 with several other songs soon thereafter,” the release continues. “Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies: Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin.
“The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year,” the release adds.
In addition to his vocal prowess, Larry Gatlin is also a prolific songwriter. He has penned songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and gospel numerous artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs, and many more. In the fall of 2019, he was formally inducted into the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the release adds.
Tickets for the Gatlin’s upcoming show at NPAC start at $35 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.