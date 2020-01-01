Back it up to late August.
With the 2019-20 school year off to a fresh start, a friend of mine was using Facebook for its most common purpose — peddling kids’ school fundraisers.
Normally, I resist youngsters’ sales pitches. But this time, magical words caught my eye: Moon Pies.
“Reed is selling double decker Moon Pies for school. Help him out — $1 each or $9 for a carton of 9. Chocolate, vanilla, and banana!” Danielle Browning, a friend of mine from back in our Greeneville High School days, said.
She didn’t @ me; I could have just scrolled by and minded my own business. But I love Moon Pies, banana in particular.
I have some level of self-awareness, though, and if there are Moon Pies in my house, I will eat them. So, I determined it best to share.
Rather than just showing up to my parents’ house with Moon Pies one day, why not have a little fun?
“Are you in Greeneville much,” I asked, since Danielle lives in Washington County now. “My folks love Moon Pies. If you could drop a pack of chocolate and banana at their house with a note that says, ‘Enjoy!’ but don’t say who it’s from so they are really confused about Moon Pies showing up on their front porch randomly, I can send you money through any number of different online pay options. I would love to watch them be confused about this and play dumb.”
Eighteen dollars later, two boxes totaling 18 Double-Decker Moon Pies — nine chocolate, nine banana — appeared on my parents’ front porch one Saturday morning in September.
I figured an increased amount of surprise Moon Pies would heighten the potential for thorough confounding. One box of surprise, free Moon Pies is one thing. But two?
“Moon Pies delivered,” Danielle said via Facebook.
“How funny. I hope they are completely confused,” I replied. “I can’t wait for my mom to be like, ‘What the heck?’”
“I was nervous the door was open, but I’m a ninja, and no one saw me,” Danielle responded. “You’ll have to keep me posted.”
The plan was in motion. I knew this strange surprise would drive my mother bonkers.
I waited a short time and called my parents’ house for a little “ho-hum, what are you doing today” kind of chatter, but, like a mastermind, I snuck a well-placed “Have you had breakfast?” in there.
I regret that I must call my folks out in 20,000 copies of a newspaper delivered literally all over their community, but Vickie and Jimmy Gregory’s idea of a good start to the day is a cup of coffee and a snack cake. I knew good and well that as soon as those Moon Pies were discovered, they’d have one with their next morning cup — provided Little Debbie hadn’t beaten us to the punch.
“We’re just having a cup of coffee and a Moon Pie,” dad said.
Bingo.
“A Moon Pie? I haven’t had one of those in a long time,” I feigned.
“Yeah, somebody left some on the porch — chocolate and banana. We don’t know who. Must’ve been a neighbor,” dad laughed.
“Odd. But that’s nice. I wonder who?”
Five days later, Facebook correspondence shows, I followed up with my co-conspirator. “Update: Mom still can’t figure out the Moon Pies. She has asked all the neighbors,” I told Danielle.
My dad, assuming one of the neighbor kids must have had a fundraiser, was downplaying the whole thing as a simple, nice gesture. I had to fill him in on the conspiracy, lest he convince my mother that surprise, front-porch Moon Pies are not all that strange. He joined the conspiracy, and we all decided to watch how long this could last.
In time, the fateful day came that mom posed the Moon Pie question to me.
“Did you leave Moon Pies on my front porch?” she asked over dinner before a show.
“No, I did not leave Moon Pies on your front porch,” I said, with 100% honesty.
Then, friends joined us for dinner. Having come in mid-conversation, they got asked right away. “Moon Pies? No, uh uh,” was their response, with a chuckle.
I was glad everyone laughed a little, because I was bursting. I used the opportunity to join in with a few chuckles, like a pressure valve release.
It was so funny when she described her teenage neighbor’s response to The Moon Pie Question, that I acted like I couldn’t hear and made my mother repeat it again.
(A very confused “excuse me?” was the 15-year-old’s response, for the record.)
“I suspect she is beginning to occasionally ask people at [Greeneville Antique Market, which she co-owns] as it comes to her mind,” I related to Danielle via Facebook. “Dad knows and is laughing too. … We have a lot of life left in this, because she’ll think of it every time she eats one and they have a bunch left … We have played this totally straight faced. It’s starting to get fun.”
The days passed and the Great Moon Pie Mystery of 2019 remained unsolved. Most everyone in my folks’ circle was asked at some point before the marshmallowy goodness ran out.
Handwriting analysis was attempted to no avail; all avenues were exhausted.
Finally, the coated snack cookies ran out — but not before Vickie Gregory, in her mild frustration, determined that, after however many decades, she now “doesn’t like Moon Pies all that much.”
(This is patently false: She likes the salted caramel ones best, single-decker.)
In the months since, I’ve found occasions to ask if she ever figured out where the Moon Pies came from.
I’m happy to report that she knows now.
When asked, ”Did you leave Moon Pies on my front porch?” I answered honestly, because, no, I did not leave Moon Pies on my mother’s front porch.
Perhaps I should be a politician.
In that case, I’d vote we move April Fool’s up a few months ... Gotcha!