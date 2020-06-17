The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Jeff Roth Foundation, a release says.
The Jeff Roth Foundation promotes bicycling as a safe form of recreation and transportation and funds projects in Tennessee. Each year proposals are solicited state-wide from local bicycle clubs and community bicycle programs. The Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation’s Community Challenge Grant Program is funded by proceeds from the Tennessee Share the Road license plate.
This year Grant Awards totaling $13,746 were awarded to the following organizations:
Bike Walk Cleveland TN
City of Dunlap TN, for a free bike-share Library program
Friends of Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park, Delano TN, Mountain Goat Alliance, Sewanee TN, and SORBA-TriCities, Johnson City TN for a bicycle repair station
Friends of Old Stone Fort State Park, Manchester TN, Hancock County Health Department, Sneedville TN, Jere Whitson Freedom School, Cookeville TN, and John Sevier Elementary School, Maryville TN for bicycle safety education and basic maintenance events.
Oasis Center, Nashville TN for a bike workshop and Earn a Bike program.
Highland Rim Bicycle Club, Tullahoma TN for a Re-Cycle program to refurbish bicycles for distribution and teach safe cycling to youth riders.
Walk-Bike Nashville TN for installation of bicycle racks and facilitate the Safe Routes to School program.
The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Grant will be used for a bicycling event to encourage community engagement, have fun, learn about safe cycling, and bicycling health benefits. The event will provide basic information for maintaining a safe bike, fitting a helmet, being visible while cycling, using safe cycling practices in traffic, and understanding the health benefits of regular cycling. A bicycle rodeo with hands-on experience will reinforce safe cycling and bicycle handling.
The event is currently scheduled for May 22, 2021 during Bike Month. Individuals at least 12 years of age, will be able to participate in the event at Hal Henard Elementary School. There will be a drawing for two bicycles and an event bag with bike-oriented tools and information.
A second aspect of the grant is to encourage and increase bicycle riding through a series of guided rides. These rides are a local version of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee (BRAT) but around Greene County and will be known as Bicycle Ride Around Greeneville/Greene County (BRAG). Anyone who completes these rides will be awarded a certificate and recognized in the media. These four to six guided and scheduled rides will be targeted geographically around Greene County in distances less than 10 miles. Some rides will have potential extensions that will allow participants to return and increase their stamina!
The Greeneville Tennessee Hiking & Cycling Club was created to promote outdoor recreation, conservation activities, and social fellowship in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and Southwest Virginia. The Club engages primarily in hiking but includes bicycling, community and conservation activities, trail maintenance, camping, backpacking, canoeing, and kayaking, according to a release.
The club was founded in 1984 by Denise Ashworth, a former employee of the U.S. Forest Service. We are a great group of various outdoor enthusiasts who love and enjoy the beauty of the area and our great gift of the Earth. Everyone is welcome to participate. We are actively seeking younger generations with common interests, who desire companionship, learning, leading, and engaging in the outdoors.