The word “gospel” is derived from the Anglo-Saxon word godspell which means “good story.” That’s one of the goals of the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s musical this weekend. Postponed from the original June dates, “Godspell” now opens on Thursday at the Capitol Theatre and runs for one weekend only.
The show is a modern-day retelling of many of the stories in the Gospel of Matthew. The original “Godspell” hit the stage in the early 1970s, but the director, Beth Schnura, chose to produce the updated 2012 version, a release says. Schnura loves the sense of community that the show creates, and she wants to accentuate that community-building spirit at a time when people need it most.
Having moved to Greene County from the Chicago area, Schnura enjoys her new home and was quick to become involved in the local theater scene, designing lights for Central Ballet Theatre shows and then for the Greeneville Theatre Guild. She directed “Godspell” back in Chicago and fell in love with not only the music, but with the sense of family it created within the cast. She wanted to create that same magic here and has designed several surprises in the show to emphasize and include her new community.
Schnura has assembled a cast and crew to bring her vision to multi-faceted, brightly-colored life. Choreographer Christa delSorbo has cast members young and old dancing on stage, on platforms, and on scaffolding. Audience members will see several new faces to the GTG family as well as many familiar folks, including local favorites from Tusculum Arts Outreach productions.
Just getting the show to the stage has been a challenge for the cast and crew, but they’ve found innovative ways to rehearse. According to the release, video-conferencing and online meetings comprised the early rehearsals. Choreography was recorded and posted. Cast members recorded themselves singing their respective parts and sent to them Kasie Shelnutt, who serves as the musical director for corrections and pointers.
Safety precautions will be taken at the Capitol for theatre-goers as well. The theater will be cleaned before each show, and the use of masks by staff members will be required. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well. Households and groups will be seated a minimum of 6 feet apart. Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon shows have been added to the regular weekend slate of shows to facilitate allowing the audience to spread out more.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 65 and older, children, and students. They may be purchased online at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org, reserved by calling 423-470-2792, or bought at the door at the time of the show. Performances are July 9, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m. and July 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.