In spite of recent cold snaps, spring continues to give proof of its arrival. Heal-all, also known by the botanical name Prunella vulgaris, is a low growing, spreading, perennial herbaceous member of the mint family, found flowering in lawns, lots and other disturbed areas. It is said to be edible and has a long history of use as a folk medicine. Other common names for this herb are self-heal, woundwort, heart-of-the-earth, carpenter’s herb, brownwort and blue curls.
