The wedding of the summer is set for Aug. 29 at the Dickson-Williams Mansion.
The Dickson-William Historical Association, on behalf of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, will host “Let’s Put the Icing on the Cake,” a re-enactment of Catharine Dickson and Dr. Alexander William’s Wedding to celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the completion of the home.
The event will be held on Aug. 29 at the Mansion, with the goal of raising funds needed to purchase 1820’s era shutters for the home which will “Put the Icing on the Cake” and complete the home’s exterior rennovation.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m., featuring tours and stories of the mansion’s history, followed at 7 p.m. with the re-enactment of the wedding of Catharine Dickson and Dr. Alexander Williams, the original owners of the mansion. The wedding will be followed by a delightful summer supper and celebration with the guests, a release says.
Catharine will be portrayed by Dr. Alexander Williams’ third-great granddaughter, Hallie Elizabeth Williams of Knoxville and Washington, D.C., and Dr. Alexander by John Haley, Hallie’s fiancé. Catharine’s wedding dress is on display in the mansion and Hallie will wear a reproduction created by the Tusculum University Arts Outreach program.
Other reenactors including Catharine’s parents, Dr. Alexander’s family and other dignitaries and citizens will also be dressed in period attire. Attendees are welcome to enjoy the fun and wear early 1820’s period attire or their own families’ attire representative of their ancestors.
Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee, will portray Dr. Charles Coffin, one of the early presidents of both Greeneville College and East Tennessee College which became UT. Dr. Coffin performed the actual wedding ceremony which took place on Aug. 29, 1823. Randy’s wife, Jenny Boyd, an accomplished regional musician, will play the violin during the ceremony.
Tickets to attend the “Let’s Put the Icing on the Cake” event are $100 per couple or $50 for singles. Contact Wilhelmina Williams at wcwilliams@embarqmail.com or mail Dickson-Williams Historical Association, Inc. 108 North Irish Street Greeneville, Tennessee 37743 to reserve tickets, make a donation, or sponsor window shutters.
About the Dickson-Williams Mansion and Museum
Long known as the “Showplace of the South,” the Dickson-Williams Mansion still commands a strong presence in the town of Greeneville, Tennessee. William Dickson, who immigrated from Ireland when he was 16-years-old, and his wife Eliza Douglas, built the Federal style mansion as a wedding gift for their only child, Catharine Douglas Dickson. The mansion was built between 1815-1821 by local craftsmen and designed by Irish architects that the Dicksons brought from his home country.
Their daughter Catharine was married to Dr. Alexander Williams on August 29, 1823, at the mansion. Catharine invited all residents of Greeneville to the wedding including many dignitaries.
In later years the mansion served as an academy, an inn, and the Greeneville Hospital.
Due to the efforts of Greene Countian and local historian Richard Doughty, the Dickson-Williams Mansion & Museum has been restored to its former glory.