The multi-Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-winning family group, The Isaacs, will perform at Greene County’s newest music venue, the Appalachian Auditorium in St. James, on Dec. 18.
Their unique style blends tight family harmonies with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that draws from a variety of music genres, including country, folk, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, and southern gospel.
The family began singing 35 years ago and have since performed in a variety of locations in the U.S and abroad, including Israel.
They sing and talk of the love and grace of Jesus Christ at their shows and share the inspirations for their songs. The group is comprised of matriarch Lily Isaacs, siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman and other band members.
They are on the road 100-110 days a year, she said, mostly on weekends, but have time to attend their home church of Regeneration Nashville “as often as we can.”
When performing, they sleep on their tour bus while the driver takes them from one performance location to the next one. She said they have been especially busy performing this fall because shows cancelled last year due to Covid were rescheduled for 2021.
The Isaacs were inducted Sept. 14 into the Grand Ole Opry, where they have performed many times in previous years. They have also performed at Carnegie Hall, the Dove Awards shows, and many professional sporting events, including a Cincinnati Bengals football game, Nashville Predators hockey games, and an Astros/Braves baseball game.
In a phone interview on Monday from her hometown of Hendersonville, near Nashville, Lily Isaacs said she had just conducted a photo shoot and was looking forward to performing again in northeast Tennessee at Appalachian Auditorium later this month. The Isaacs used to live in Knoxville, she said.
Lily Isaacs was born in Germany after World War II to two Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors, and moved to the U.S when she was two years old, according to her website.
She’s written two autobiographies, available for sale on the group’s website, theisaacs.com. “You Don’t Cry Out Loud” was written during the pandemic, and she has released a sequel called “A Wedding Dress With Combat Boots” that includes details about her parents and their families that she learned of in Israel.
“We love our fans, and we love what we do,” she said. She said it was difficult during the pandemic to not perform publicly.
Lily Isaacs said she “fell in love” with Jesus at the age of 23, when she was saved.
“He brought us through many things,” she said. “I’m a two-time cancer survivor. He’s always my friend. I can talk to Him and listen to Him. He’s always there. What’s not to love about Him?”