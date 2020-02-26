Once described as “the best thing that happened to romance since moonlight,” vocal group The Lettermen will take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Their hits “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Put Your Head on my Shoulder” launched The Lettermen to the top of the charts in the 1960s and their sweet, smooth harmonies have continued to endear them to audiences for more than five decades. With their inimitable style, they have sung and recorded love songs in over fourteen languages.
Founding member Tony Butala first brought The Lettermen together in Southern California in the mid-1950s, a golden time and place in the evolution of popular music. Although all three of the original group members were individually strong soloists and stage entertainers, it was their ability to meld their voices into sleek harmonies and a unified sound that made them special. Their musical style found a new place between the big band vocals of the 1940s and the early R&B “Motown” sound that was just beginning to emerge.
Although The Lettermen had already released singles, “Two Hearts” and “Their Hearts Were Full of Spring,” it was their 1961 rendition of “The Way You Look Tonight” that launched them to fame. The soulful ballad was just the B-side of a doo-wop single released during the heart of the rock and roll era, so they were surprised when listener requests sent it up to the top of the radio charts. Subsequent songs, including “When I Fall in Love” and “Theme from a Summer Place,” kept them on the pop charts well into the 1970s. Their debut album “A Song for Young Love” reached the Top 10 and was just the first of 32 straight Top 40 albums.
According to Butala, at the time the group formed many of the other young vocal groups had school-oriented names and so their choice, based on the letter sweaters worn by student athletes, fit perfectly. By the time they outgrew the name and had put away the sweaters, they had already achieved several hit singles and released their first album. Reluctant to confuse audiences, they kept the name and it has become synonymous with the romantic songs and ballads of the era. Over the decades, the group has evolved to the three current members, Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack.
Enjoy an evening with The Lettermen, Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Orchestra level tickets are $35, Mezzanine seats are $30 and Balcony tickets are $25.
Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.