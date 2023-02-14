Ben Seidman doesn’t carry a wand or hold a degree from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry.
But he once served as the resident magician at the famous Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and starred in the Travel Channel series “Magic Outlaws.”
The talented performer has also worked as a consultant with illusionist Criss Angel and stunt performer Johnny Knoxville, among many others.
Seidman is widely acclaimed for his magical mixture of stand-up comedy, mentalism and sleight of hand. And on Feb. 18, he will be traveling to Greene County for a show at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
As a child growing up in Milwaukee, Seidman developed an early love for all things magic. He got his first magic kit at age 6 and soon displayed a knack for entertaining audiences.
At age 12, he was involved a musical theater production of “Green Eggs and Ham,” playing Sam I Am. It was during this production that the young Seidman met a theater technician with a professional background in magic.
“He sort of took me under his wing and he started teaching me these card tricks and basic sleight of hand,” Seidman said. “I was already interested in magic. But meeting him is what really changed it all for me. He had a lot of knowledge and experience, and so he just started mentoring me. To this day, he’s still one of my closest friends.”
As a teen, Seidman landed a part-time job in a magic shop, which gave him access to books other instructional materials on the “magical arts.”
“Having access to the library was really changed everything because I got to read all of the publications of these great magicians from the past 100 years and that really taught me a lot,” he said.
Following high school, Seidman attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for three years and completed his final year at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. “This was really an excuse to move to Vegas,” Seidman admitted with a laugh.
During his college years Seidman continued to perform and hone his craft. It was during his senior year of college in Las Vega, thought, that the young man received an incredible opportunity to work with famed illusionist Criss Angel, who starred in the A&E Network television series “Mindfreak.” Seidman’s job was to invent magic tricks for Angel’s show.
“It helped me to become more creative and develop my own material,” Seidman said. “That was sort of the start of my real professional career doing magic.”
At age 23, Seidman was hired as the resident magician at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
In 2008, however, his career hit a brief setback when the economy entered a recession, and Seidman was laid off from the hotel. At that point, though, he began touring internationally. One of his gigs landed him in China, where he was doing five shows a day, six days a week. “And no one there spoke English,” he added with a laugh. “I was performing silently.”
After returning to the US, Seidman found himself in Reno, Nevada, performing magic tricks in a burlesque show. “There were six dancers and in the middle of the show I would do a magic and comedy set … So I got to perform for people who were not expecting to see magic!”
Seidman eventually found himself in front of a television camera doing a show for the Travel Channel called “Magic Outlaws.”
“I used this show as an excuse to move to Los Angeles,” he said. He has now called LA home for 10 years, and he finds himself constantly on the road bringing his show to venues far and wide, including theaters, college campuses, cruise ships and more.
Seidman guest starred on the Netflix Original “Brainchild,” produced by Pharrell. He was also the highest rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the title Entertainer of the Year. He spent three months in Stockholm, Sweden writing and directing magic for SVT, the biggest TV channel in Sweden.
Seidman was hired by East Tennessee’s own Johnny Knoxville as a consultant to teach him some magic tricks, which the actor and stunt performer used for a movie role.
“He was interested in pick-pocketing and wanted to learn how to take someone’s watch off,” Seidman said. “I still have a check signed by Johnny Knoxville and framed in my office. In the memo it says: ‘For teaching me how to steal watches.’”
Knoxville’s real name is Philip John Clapp. His stage name was derived from his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn. “He does all of his own stunts,” Seidman said. “He’s awesome and such a sweetheart!”
In his stage shows, Seidman said he loves to combine multiple elements, including standup comedy, mentalism, sleight of hand and pick-pocketing demonstrations with help from the audience.
“I pull up volunteers from the audience, steal all of their stuff … and then give it all back,” he laughs.
“It’s always a fun, interactive show,” he added.
Seidman said he loves to leave his audience guessing “How’d he do that!”
IF YOU GO…
The Appalachian Auditorium at St. James is located at 3220 St. James Road, in southern Greene County. The venue is 3.5 miles off State Route 321 from the Nolichucky River bridge. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392. Visit benseidman.com to learn more about this magical performer.