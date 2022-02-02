Erin Shultz works a kind of magic with needle and thread, the kind of magic that casts a spell of delight and helps transport actors and audiences to other places and times. Much of the time, she works that magic creating costumes for theater productions as costume director for Tusculum University.
During the summer of 2021 she took on a different challenge — making a period reproduction of Catherine Dickson Williams’ wedding dress for a reenactment of the 1823 wedding held in August 2021 at the Dickson-Williams Mansion to raise money for restorations to the historic building. Essentially, she made a nearly 200-year-old memory come to life.
The catch? There was no pattern and due to the fragile condition of the original dress, she couldn’t take it apart to use as a pattern.
“This is a kind of sewing that I kind of specialize in, which is taking on specialty projects, difficult projects, things that require a whole lot of engineering almost,” said Schultz, noting that she specializes in emergency alterations, costumes, cosplay and outside the box projects that nobody else is willing to touch.
“There’s no pattern. We had the original dress. It is 200 years old. It is very, very fragile. I only got to look at it under supervision. You don’t want to touch it too much because if you have any oils on your hands it will make the fabric deteriorate more.
“Normally, if I was going to recreate something like that, I would take it apart and use the pieces as a (pattern) but you can’t do that with that dress. I took a lot of photos of it and looked at how it was put together. We also had a portrait of someone who wore it in the ‘50s or ‘60s, a descendant wore it and had her portrait made. … It was very difficult to tell what was original because there were some slight alterations done for the woman to have her portrait made.”
The fact that the woman who would be wearing the dress during the reenactment was a different size than either the original bride or the descendant who altered it for the portrait further complicated the process.
“We got her measurements sent to us and I have a dress form that’s adjustable so I adjusted my dress form to her size and looking at it tried to gauge, ok, if I want it to look like this then I need to make the pattern pieces look like this and I drafted the pattern on muslin and made a muslin mock up,” Schultz explained. “I was able to fit that to her four weeks before the wedding, so I knew that the muslin mock up I made would fit her. Then I took that apart to use as pattern pieces to cut the silk.”
Schultz felt the pressure of trying to re-create a dress that would be closely compared to the original.
“I do a lot of custom work but a lot of what I do is pageant gowns and costumes for things, cosplay stuff,” she said. “I had not really done a project like this before where I was making an exact replica. I was really pleased with how it turned out.”
To keep the reproduction authentic, Schultz researched hand sewing techniques that were used in dress making 200 years ago.
Technique wasn’t the only factor she had to try to match for the reproduction. Materials available today are much different than what was manufactured in the 19th century.
“The historical society purchased the silk and I was glad that they were able to find a silk that was pretty easy to work with,” she said. “The tatting that I used for the trim was tatting that was made locally and had been collected by (Wilhemina Williams’) husband’s mother here in Greeneville years and years ago. I dyed it in tea to match the silk to make sure I had the right shade.
“Several of the pieces, the collar and the cuffs, have a weird trim that I’ve never seen in any design anywhere else. It’s a trim that looks almost like party bunting with lots of little pin tucks and gathers and I could tell that the original piece was made using acute and obtuse angles but it was very difficult just looking at it without taking it apart to look at it, so I wound up just free-hand drawing it and hoping for the best. It worked out but I lost a lot of sleep over the trim.”
She added, “They didn’t use zippers in gowns 200 years ago so I used hooks and eyes. That was what was on the original dress as well.”
Schultz laments the fact that the names of the original designer and dressmaker have been lost over the years.
“The bride wore the dress and we saved the dress and we preserved the dress but the person who put in all the work for the dress is lost to history,” she said. “I really wish that we knew more about that person.”
Schultz estimates she put in 200 hours of labor on the dress. All of her time, talent and skills were donated to assist with the reenactment fundraiser to help continue the restoration of the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion. She estimates the labor alone would have cost $7,000 to $10,000. And she would do it again.
“I grew up in this community. My family grew up in this community. I wanted to be a part of this fund raiser and contribute something to the restoration of the Dickson-Williams mansion,” she explained. “Some things you do because it will be good for your career and put food on the table. Other things you do because you love your community.”
Schults recalls going on walking tours of historic Greeneville for field trips as a child, visiting the tailor shop, the Andrew Johnson Birthplace and what was then known as the Nathaniel Greene Museum.
“Now that the Dickson-Williams is restored, they do field trips there and the dress I made is going to be in there,” she said. “That is cool as hell. That is awesome. To be able to contribute to the history of the town that I grew up in and that all my ancestors grew up in and to have a part in that history is really an honor.”
Schultz likened the experience of helping to make the memory of Catherine Dickson Williams’ wedding day in the historic mansion come to life through reproducing her dress as a kind of birthing and postpartum process, something that had its sublime moments as well as its pangs.
“I devoted five months to this and now it’s done and over,” she said. “I did what I set out to do. There were a lot of times it seemed impossible and I figured it out. I’m really, really proud of it and I’m really glad I did it.”