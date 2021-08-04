Join the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and the Marvelous Wonderettes singing group for Springfield High School’s 1958 senior prom and their reunion 10 years later, in this “musical walk down memory lane.” Hit songs include “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “It’s My Party,” and “Mr. Sandman” and over 30 classic ‘50s and ‘60s hits that you do not want to miss. The show runs through August 8 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre located at 115 S. Sycamore St, Elizabethton, TN. Show times are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.