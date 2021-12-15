More than 25 local youth will join Chattanooga Ballet’s five professional company members, students, and guest artists in this year’s production of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic, “The Nutcracker,” on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Bring the family to share the joy of Clara’s magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets this holiday season! The Nutcracker is a grand spectacle of opulence and one of the most splendid versions of this holiday classic ever staged, a release says. With hundreds of roles and a myriad of exquisite details that will leave you discovering something new in every performance, “The Nutcracker” is a positively joyous treat for ballet lovers of all ages. Rejoice in the return of this time-honored tradition!
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center performance is the first tour of the Ballet’s production outside of Chattanooga. Artistic Director, Brian McSween, who rechoreographed the show upon his hire in 2019, noted the organizations growing regional efforts.
“Bringing our professionals to work with local students is an important part of our plan to engage eastern Tennessee,” McSween said in the release. “We do not want to simply arrive, perform, and depart, we want to engage and educate.”
Prior to the Saturday show, the first act of The Nutcracker will be performed and live streamed for over 2,500 local and regional students.
“Bringing the arts to young people and providing an educational component is a critical component of our mission to “Serve Through the Power of Dance,” said Executive Director, John Farrimond. “We are so grateful to partner with Central Ballet School and the Niswonger and bring this holiday classic to Greeneville and the surrounding areas.”
Let your holiday spirit soar with this festive, family-friendly ballet on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at only $35 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.