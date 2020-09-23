The Paramount Chamber Players opens its 16th season with its first online concert.
The ensemble’s new artistic director, Katherine Benson, leads the ensemble presenting Autumn Musicale, a program designed to bring a modicum of peace and healing to the audience during this time of social distancing.
Pianist Katherine Benson and Cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald share three works for cello and piano by Saint-Saëns, Beethoven and Amy Beach. Violinist Jessica Ryou joins in to present Bloch’s soothing Three Noc- turnes and Haydn’s rousing Gypsy Rondo in Hungarian style.
Guest artist, cellist Joshua Kovac, who at thirteen has won many awards and performance opportunities, will perform Dvorak’s stirring Silent Woods, a luscious tone poem with Katherine at the piano. Joshua will then join his father, violist David Kovac, to perform Beethoven’s Eyeglasses Duo. Rounding out the concert, the ensemble presents two of Anton Bruch’s well known Eight Pieces, op. 83.
Joining Katherine to host the concert will be former artistic director, Craig W. Combs, the founder of the ensemble. To tune into the concert, go to our website at www.paramountplayers.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paramountchamberplaayers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. The online concert will be streamed two more times: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, and 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27.
No ticket purchase is required. This is a free concert provided by the generous support of the Dynamic Contributors, a group of local contributors supporting TPCP’s mission to make chamber music a vital part of our communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.