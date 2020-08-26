The Rhythms Of Life Aug 26, 2020 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email While much in the world has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some things remain the same. This photograph, titled “Hay and Tobacco,” shows the ongoing rhythms of planting and harvesting continue across Greene County. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/KIM GREGORY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Journey Through Addiction Recovery Keeps Dr. Robert Locklear In Greeneville Second Local Nursing Home Reports COVID-19 Cases; 10th Greene Resident Dies Marsae Y. Hensley (Died: Aug. 17, 2020) Genevieve Kelley Malone (Died: Aug. 18, 2020) Public Health Emergency Continued For County Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.