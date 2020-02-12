The Niswonger Performing Arts Center welcomes back the esteemed Russian National Ballet as they bring the timeless tradition of Classical Russian ballet to the stage with “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m.
“The Sleeping Beauty” is one of the most magical and well-known works from the Classical ballet repertoire and is often considered its finest achievement. A baby princess, condemned at her christening by an evil fairy to prick her finger and die on her 16th birthday, is saved by the gift of the good Lilac Fairy, who declares the princess will only sleep until awakened by the kiss of a prince. The fairy tale, replete with a king and queen, fairies both good and evil, a beautiful princess and dream prince, magical stage effects, and courtly splendor, lends itself perfectly to the full ballet.
Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the company used their new-found creative freedom to invigorate the tradition of Russian Ballet with new developments in dance from around the world. In 1994, the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, founder of the Russian National Ballet, focused on upholding the grand national tradition of the major Russian ballet works and developed new talents throughout Russia, with a repertory of virtually all of the great full works. It continues to enlighten, inspire and entertain audiences across the continent.
Orchestra level tickets are $35, Mezzanine seats are $30 and Balcony tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
NPAC offers online seat selection with no processing or delivery fees. There is an additional $2.00 ticketing fee per ticket regardless of purchase method. The box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The 1150 seat performing arts center is located adjacent to the campus of Greeneville High School. For venue information, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.npacgreeneville.com.