Why does the watercolor paint color the salt, but not the paper below? It’s all thanks to the special relationship between salt and water.
Salt is hygroscopic (hi-grow-SKAH-pick). That means it’s really good at absorbing water from its surroundings.
Don’t believe us? Try dripping some water onto the extra salt left over from making your salt art. The salt should absorb the water almost instantly.
Watercolor paint is made of mostly — you guessed it — water! When you touch the salt with a brush full of watercolor paint, the salt, like a sponge, quickly absorbs the paint. There’s no paint left over to reach the paper below.
Here’s another way to use salt and watercolor paint to make art! Use your paintbrush to paint a large area on a sheet of watercolor paper, making sure to use plenty of water. While the paint is still wet, sprinkle a little kosher salt onto the area and then observe. The salt will create a pretty pattern as it absorbs the water in the paint!