Things are changing. Can you feel it?
There’s a shift in how people are reacting to the prolonged stay-at-home order. The initial adrenaline surge that brought so much angst and buying seems to be dissipating. The fun of time off from school is giving way to boredom and worry about what comes next.
We’re becoming more accustomed to our new situation. For some, that means smoother sailing. For others, the old adage “familiarity breeds contempt” may apply. Conversely, some of those who took the situation lightly are beginning to see deeper implications and concerns caused by prolonged disruption to life and the economy.
I remember experiencing this kind of shift when the duration of a short-term mission trip became extended for a little while beyond what we’d planned. Things changed. Attitudes changed. The “church face” masks began to drop and small annoyances became bickering. Having to ration supplies brought both wonderful and, in some cases, strange revelations of character. A more experienced missionary explained to me that, like a marriage, mission work has a “honeymoon phase.”
I’ve since noticed it applies to many things in life. Whether it’s the first few weeks in a new classroom or workplace, the house guest that stays longer than expected or any other situation that keeps us in a new, an unfamiliar or an uncomfortable situation longer than anticipated, our human nature seems to want to maintain a facade of our desired status quo.
It can’t do that indefinitely and that’s good news. Why? Because it gives us the opportunity to observe and learn. Certainly, we can observe and learn about how others respond under prolonged stress. But a far more interesting and profitible experiment is playing out: the observation of ourselves under prolonged stress.
For some first responders and others who find themselves on the frontline of the pandemic, that may mean the “same old song” with the volume turned up a few notches. For others, it means finding oneself in new territory. Either way, the opportunity to explore ourselves under these kinds of circumstances doesn’t come around too often.
What will we find? How will we grow? What will we choose to change and what will we take with us going forward?
I don’t have the answers but I encourage you to ask yourself the questions.