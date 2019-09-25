Editor’s note: An ongoing series about local residents’ summer travels will resume in Greene County’s Accent next week.
The year of 1918 was a deadly one in Tennessee and just about everywhere else. Something happened that year, in fact, that temporarily lowered the average life expectation in the United States by more than 12 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The culprit wasn’t World War 1, then ongoing. It was an influenza usually called, at the time, “Spanish Flu.” Some called it “grippe.” The highly contagious viral illness was raging around the world, including Greene County, though some other parts of Tennessee apparently had it worse than we did.
To the latter point, this from the Tennessee Historical Commission’s “Tennessee Encyclopedia”: “More than 1,300 Nashvillians (most from Old Hickory) died of the flu in 1918-19. In fact, so many died that the basement of the Nashville YMCA, converted to a temporary morgue, literally overflowed with bodies.”
Wondering what The Greeneville Sun in 1918 had to say about the flu in our locality, I took a look at some of the few surviving Sun editions from that year.
The Oct. 10 edition presented the first mention of the flu to catch my eye: a single-column headline saying, “Mr. Earl Hawk Died of Influenza.”
The story opened, “Mr. Earl Hawk, proprietor of the Earl Hawk Shows, which played the city all last week, died at Hotel Brumley Saturday night at 11 o’clock of Spanish Influenza and pneumonia.”
The story goes on to relate that Hawk had come from Johnson City on Sept. 29, “and was suffering from a severe cold at the time.”
A Greeneville doctor advised him to stay in his room. Hawk did, but worsened anyway. “Everything possible was done for his relief and comfort, but death relieved him of his sufferings Saturday night,” the Sun story reported.
A local flu death sounds ominous, but other content of that edition sends mixed signals about the local flu situation. Next column over from the Hawk death report is a very brief local story headlined “Number of ‘Flu’ Cases Have Been Exaggerated.”
That one-paragraph story says in full: “The number of people actually suffering from influenza or old-fashioned grippe, has been greatly exaggerated, it seems. Reports here are in the effect that Greeneville has several hundred cases. This is not true. There are only a few cases in the city, most of which are of a very mild form. In fact doctors tell us that there are hardly any more than usual for this season of the year.”
On the same page, a column of news from the Sinking Spring community notes that “a number of times we have heard there were cases of the ‘flu’ near our school, but they have so far proved to be some other ailment.”
Also, a column of news briefs in the Oct. 10 edition adds: “We are told by local physicians that there is no cause for alarm here over prevailing cases of grippe or influenza. There are a number of mild cases throughout the city, but none who are considered serious today. With the close observance of the laws in force, there should be no excuse for a further spread of the epidemic.”
Whatever level of flu fear existed locally, it didn’t overcome a craving for ice cream in one area of Greene County county. Community briefs from “Route 1” in that same Oct. 10 edition noted that “the ice cream supper at Mt. Airy Saturday night was very well attended.”
I admit I didn’t know of a Mt. Airy community in Greene County, so I started Googling, which brought up the Debusk Elementary School website. School history on that website included the fact that one of the schools consolidated into today’s Debusk was called Mt. Airy. The others were named Fraziers, Links and Walkers.
Miles away in Knoxville, the paper recounts, the “East Tennessee Division Fair,” which had opened two days earlier, was already closed “on account of the epidemic of Spanish influenza.”
Two pieces of published information, within that edition, about closure of Greene County schools seem to be in conflict.
One brief in the newspaper says: “Supt. (Joel) Pierce is undecided about closing the public schools of Greene County. He says there are no cases of influenza in some sections as yet, and it seems foolish to keep the children out of school without the slightest cause at this season of the year. However, he is consulting with other members of the county board and will decide this week just what action will be taken.”
However, one page prior, a headlined item had already announced the closure of schools, along with “all places of amusement, owing to the fact that this is a central point for many coming into contact with each other, and as the opportunity is so great for spreading the disease.”
The inconsistency on the closure question probably was human oversight, a simple case of somebody updating information in one place while failing to do so in another.
It’s harder for me to excuse something that was in the Sun edition one week before that, however. It was a mistake of another type: an error of taste and judgment, in my opinion, anyway.
The Oct. 3, 1918, edition of the newspaper actually joked about the flu in the same edition reporting the death of a local native from that disease. The joke: “Have you had the ‘flu’ yet? All the ‘best people’ are having it, you know. It’s quite the thing.”
That probably didn’t generate a lot of laughs from Greene County friends and relatives of Ed Stikes, a native of Mohawk who had contracted Spanish flu at Camp Wadsworth in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and died from it. His death was reported in the same newspaper edition that made the insensitive joke. Stikes was only 21, and training for overseas service when he caught the flu that killed him, along with some 195,000 other Americans that month alone.
So it seems to me that October of 1918 wasn’t a proper month for flippancy about the pandemic, in a newspaper or anywhere else.
The Spanish flu had a devilish quirk: it seemed to delight in killing the young, such as Stikes, unlike most flu varieties that typically put the frail and elderly at greatest mortality. Nearly half the deaths caused by the Spanish flu were of young adults 20 to 40 years old.
Why the young? One theory is that many older adults of the period had been exposed to a strain of flu called Russian flu, prevalent in the late 19th century, and had developed a degree of immunity to the Spanish flu, which was similar.
When it killed, the Spanish flu usually did so quickly. A person who succumbed might be well one day, ill the next, and within two or three days be in a grave. Pneumonia often accompanied the disease, leaving flu victims dead with lungs full of fluid.
Military camps and bases, such as the camp where Stikes died, were particularly bad breeding grounds for Spanish flu. The first United States wave of the illness actually began on a military base in Kansas. The second wave of the pandemic also started at a military base: Camp Devens, a United States Army training camp just outside of Boston, and at a naval facility in Boston. By the end of September, more than 14,000 flu cases were reported at Camp Devens—equaling about one-quarter of the total camp. Deaths there reached 757.
The ongoing world war was a factor in spreading the flu around the world, with American soldiers being shipped out to battlefronts around the world, sometimes carrying the virus with them.
The Greeneville Sun of 1918 carried a story Oct. 3 headlined “Draft Calls Are Cancelled.” The story says, “Because of the epidemic of Spanish influenza in the army camps, Provost Marshal General Crowder tonight cancelled calls for the entrainment between October 7th and 11th of 142 draft registrants … During the 24 hours ending at noon today 6,139 new cases of influenza in army camps had been reported to the office of the surgeon-general of the army.”
If WWI contributed to the spread of flu during wartime, the end of the war brought another home-front resurgence as soldiers flocked back home. Massive celebrations of the Armistice brought people together in public settings, with predictable results: more illness. Eventually, it would subside, as epidemics do, and the nightmare pandemic would mostly fade away by 1920.
Sideline problems and situations brought about by the flu a century ago included a massive shortage of nurses, widespread quarantines, prevalent use by the public of protective masks, a flurry of Red Cross activity, ongoing public education campaigns, and call after call for volunteers to help tend the ill.
From our perspective of a century later, just how bad was the flu pandemic? The Centers for Disease Control sum it up with chilling data: “The 1918 H1N1 flu pandemic, sometimes referred to as the ‘Spanish flu,’ killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide, including an estimated 675,000 people in the United States. An unusual characteristic of this virus was the high death rate it caused among healthy adults 15 to 34 years of age. The pandemic lowered the average life expectancy in the United States by more than 12 years. A comparable death rate has not been observed during any of the known flu seasons or pandemics that have occurred either prior to or following the 1918 pandemic.”