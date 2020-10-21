TOWNSEND, Tenn. — With fewer scheduled events, closed movie theaters and many wary of trick-or-treating, this Halloween will be unlike any other. While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season in the Smoky Mountains.
“Although there are fewer events this year, there are still many options to experience fall and Halloween activities in the Smokies,” says Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “We want to let people know there are opportunities to safely participate and still enjoy spooky or fun entertainment for all ages.”
Maple Lane Maze — Since its opening in 1999, this corn maze has become an annual Blount County tradition. With inflatables, slides, hayrides and pumpkins, there is something for the whole family. Older kids and adults can get into the Halloween spirit in the haunted corn maze, which begins on select nights after 7 p.m.
A.M.S. Haunted Attractions — For those who enjoy a good scare, A.M.S. Haunted is a haunted house located on Lamar Alexander Parkway. Open from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., there are indoor and outdoor haunts. This event is free, but they accept canned food donations and are also hosting a Trunk-r-Treat event on October 31 beginning at 12 p.m.
Visit Haunted Cades Cove — Although specific ghost stories are few, plenty of visitors have reported paranormal activity. From graveyards, photos of orbs, one of a woman’s face coming out of the wall of an old church to the legend of Mavis Estep in The Cussing Cover, there are many eerie activities visitors encounter after dusk in Cades Cove.
Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru — This free Halloween event on Friday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Foothills Mall allows children to trick-or-treat from the comfort of their car. Attendees can compete in an online costume contest, decorated car contest or even a Howl-O-Ween costume contest for dogs at Pet Supplies Plus.
Parkway Drive-In — Watch a scary movie on the big screen while social distancing at the Knoxville Horror Film Fest, held at the Parkway Drive-In in Maryville on October 23-25. The event will include horror classics, such as Demons and Return of the Living Dead.
Visitors and event attendees are encouraged to stay up-to-date on COVID- 19 guidelines that can be found on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. Information on visiting Blount County and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can be found at smokymountains.org.