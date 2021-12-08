I hear you, Reader. “Raclette, VV? Don’t you mean racket?” No, Reader. I am talking about one of the most delicious delicacies on Earth. I first experienced Raclette in the heat of summer in Montpellier, France on the terrace of my host parent, Madame S. While in the Languedoc-Roussillon region, I stayed in a large apartment in the neighborhood of La Pompignane. The building was surrounded by beautiful pink flowers and a canopy of trees. I walked three miles everyday to school through l’Antigone, le Polygone and the Place de la Comédie. The sun was always shining, and the vibe was just incomparable. Everyone should soak up the South of France at some point. It does the body good. I spent my days discovering a new region of France, and my evenings speaking French with my housemates over authentically prepared, mouth-watering meals.
Madame was a wonderful host parent. She went out of her way to make sure that during my month in Montpellier (as a program assistant with UGA en France) was the most genuinely French experience possible. She made ratatouille, crêpes, fricassée de dinde, and confit de canard (my mouth has literally started watering). Each meal was started with an entrée (in French, the entrée means appetizer), followed by a delicious main course, then salad, cheese, and dessert. We ate most of our meals al fresco, and the experience was relaxing and tasty. Dinners in France usually take several hours and begin after 8 p.m. These dinners overseas have been some of the most serene and sublime experiences of my entire life. One of my favorite evenings, despite the summer heat, was the evening I experienced Raclette for the first time.
Raclette originated in Switzerland, but is commonly served in French cuisine. The dish requires its own equipment called a raclette grill. The grill sits on top of the table and comes with individual pans called coupelles. The star of the dish is the cheese itself, which is called Raclette. According to cheese.com, both Swiss and French Raclette cheeses are made from “unpasteurized milk of cows grazing on open Alpine meadows.” I have seen such cows with my own eyes in the Alps! In addition, “the name Raclette comes from the French word ‘racler’, which means ‘to scrape’.” The cheese is very similar to Gruyère.
If you are wondering why a cheese name would be taken from the verb “to scrape,” please let me explain the process, which is both fun and delicious. The typical accompaniments to the cheese are things like potatoes, cornichons (small pickles), ham, etc. In order to create your own personalized Raclette, you take your personal pan and layer in slices of cheese and the accompaniments of your choice. You slide the pan into the grill and wait for the marvelous melting to begin. Once the cheese is melted, you scrape it out with its toppings and enjoy the hot, bubbly goodness. Repeat as many times as you like!
The meal is meant to be enjoyed slowly with good company. According to myswitzerland.com, “Raclette is not a meal to be eaten in haste. Those in a hurry must be satisfied with a sandwich. Raclette sets apart connoisseurs who know how to switch off and relax. Raclette is for friends with spirit and charm, for guests in search of genuine simplicity, togetherness, complicity without obligation.” Without a doubt, all of my dinners at Madame S’s home were like this. My housemate Steffi (pronounced Shteffie) from Germany, Madame and I enjoyed many a laugh, with lively and spirited French conversation.
Want to try Raclette for yourself? You’re in luck. Our local Ingle’s carries Raclette in its impressive cheese selection. A Raclette grill is available for purchase online for anywhere between $50-$80. I think you will enjoy this experience so much that you will want to make it again and again. This Christmas, treat yourself to a brand new tradition. It may just become your new Christmas favorite.
Now, I’m going to go find some lunch.