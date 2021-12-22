Dear Reader, thank you for vivaciously voyaging with me over the last two years. I am moving on to new adventures. For my last column, I will be featuring my “Greatest Hits.” Voyage along with me one last time.
#10 Bucksnort : An Unintended Adventure (July 1, 2020)
Remember when Mama Laws and I took the Bucksnort exit to get to Loretta Lynn’s Hurricane Mills Ranch?
Going deep into what could only be described as a holler, we took a gravel road. Bumpety, bumpety, bump went the car.
”Mom, I don’t think this is right,” I said nervously.
Suddenly, we saw a man sitting along the road with his dog. Mom rolled down the window.
”You looking for Loretta’s?” he said. We laughed and responded in the affirmative.
”Did you use Google?” he said. We nodded.
”Loretta has called Google over and over, and they haven’t done a thing about it. You’re coming in the back way. Keep going and you’ll run into it.”
We thanked him sincerely and enthusiastically.
”I had four yesterday,” he replied, shaking his head.
After much bumping and thumping, we found Loretta’s. We noticed several other cars coming in from the other direction. Apparently, there is a billboard on the interstate.
Note: I just checked Google, and apparently Loretta’s pleas have finally been heard. Google now suggests that you take exit 143 for TN13 toward Linden/Waverly. Bucksnort is exit 152 (Highway 230).
#9 The Wheels On the Bus (April 8, 2020)
I am sure you remember one of my classic falls on the Route 9 bus in Athens, Georgia.
Riding the illustrious Bus 9 to campus for two years while getting my master’s in French at the University of Georgia, where I also taught French, I always arrived at the bus stop at dark-thirty in order to teach my morning classes. One day, I boarded the bus in the darkness and scanned my university ID, which enabled me to ride the bus free of charge and avoid a steep parking fee on campus. As I put my ID back in my cute little Vera Bradley wristlet and headed to my usual seat near the exit door, the bus suddenly charged forward like Bucephalus.
Whoa, Nelly! Before I knew it, I was propelled forward and slammed down into the second seat to the right. My backpack flew one way, my arm another, and I still don’t know where my legs went. It was an out of body experience.
#8 Southern Mansions and Pump Knots (March 18, 2020)
How about the time I knocked my head into next week in Savannah?
”Oops!” I stated breezily and leaned down to get the ticket. The moment I retrieved the flighty little ticket, I stood up with zest and excitement, eager to begin the informative tour.
Unfortunately, at that exact moment, there was a loud cracking sound, and I felt intense blunt trauma to my head. That’s right, Reader, my head collided with the solid oak desk ... the entire tour group had turned to find out what that disturbing “BONK” was that they had just heard. Did someone have a gun? Did an antique table fall over in the lobby? What catastrophe had befallen them? No. It was only the sound of someone’s head hitting solid oak.
#7 In Heidi’s Footsteps (March 3, 2021)
I know you remember the beauty of the Alps.
There were beautiful surprises awaiting us with every single step: a fragile daisy emerging like a hidden secret; tucked away cabins; woodpiles; a sea of green; the tallest of trees; sloping mountains through a clearing; a window into the Alpine life.
My most vivid memory is the absolutely spellbinding fields of beautiful yellow flowers. They linger like a Polaroid in my mind. I was completely surrounded by these delicate little blossoms. It is one of the most peaceful and serene memories of my entire life.
#6 Dawg Days of Summer (August 6, 2020)
What about the long line at UGA orientation and my delirious hanger?
”We are out of food,” said a twenty-something girl, dully.
I am pretty sure that my eyes flashed red at that moment. Think Jane from the Volturi.
”What?!” I said in a tone matching Rachel Green.
”Yeahhh, we ran out of food.”
I looked over at my friend Garrett, and felt tears well up. I should probably preface this with the fact that Garrett told me he has four stages of hunger, one of which is sadness.
”Oh, lord, girl, you’re to stage two,” he said with sympathy.
”Can I have just one chicken nugget?” I pleaded, pointing to the four that remained.
”Yes,” the girl answered, emotionless.
Much like a squirrel finding a hidden acorn, I gnawed on the bite of protein and it soothed me somewhat.
#5 The Night That The Lights Went Out In Austria (June 17, 2020)
Remember the storm in Millstatt, Austria?
Not five minutes after we hung up, the power went off. Screams rang out in the hotel. I am not kidding. It was like a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. It had to be Colonel Mustard in the billiard room with the lead pipe.
I kind of just shook my head and made my way gingerly down the staircase for dinner. We ended up serving ourselves soup buffet-style. It was a broth with pancake-like noodles that I believe is called Flaedlesuppe. Thank you, Google. We continued our meal illuminated by the romantic glow of candlelight. At some point during our meatfilled dumpling course, which I have found out were called Kärnter Nudeln, the power returned! We finished the meal with a custard-style dessert accompanied with various fruits.
#4 Twilight ... In the Cornfields (October 7, 2020)
Reader, how could you forget my drive through the cornfields in Indiana?
I noticed that the cornfields seemed to be getting thicker and thicker, and the roads were becoming more winding and dirt-like. After fifteen more minutes, it was clear that we were lost and there was little hope of finding civilization. A pick-up truck began to bear down on the tail-end of Tiffany’s Cavalier. Becoming more and more angry, the truck proceeded to pass on a tiny, winding two-lane, nearly running us into a cornfield. This must be what it’s like to live inside Rod Serling’s mind.
At this point, I was beginning to panic a bit as we journeyed further and further into the corn. Have you ever seen a film where happy things happen in the corn? Where the peasants burst into a flashmob musical number? No. No, you haven’t.
#3 Running Wild ... Without Bear Grylls (July 29, 2020)
Let’s revisit my trek into the Cameroonian rainforest in Central Africa.
At one point, Elvis pointed out about a million ants (not exaggerating), and said “Please step over them. If you step on them, the soldier ants will come out to defend their territory and bite you.”
Yeah. I pretty much made a beeline into the depths of the forest, where overhead, hung enormous spider webs that looked like Aragog and his children were going to pop out at any second and have me for an afternoon snack. “Goodbye, Friend of Hagrid.” Elvis assured me that no “really big spiders” live in Cameroon. Right.
Soon after the ant episode, we heard these hideous howling sounds coming from the forest. Keep in mind that at this point, we were far into the forest. No turning back. Kevin asked Elvis what the sounds were, to which he calmly replied, “Just dogs,” and continued talking. That was comforting. Heck to the no.
#2 Falling for Paris (February 19, 2020)
This is where it all began. My very first column.
Panicked at the possibility of losing the group in the enormous museum, I loped toward the stairs. Bad idea. About halfway down the stairs, I lost my balance and fell down. The Louvre Museum is one the world’s most visited places. It is a place to enjoy and appreciate culture and beauty. It is a place known for elegance and celebrated dedication to aestheticism. One does not associate tumbling clumsily down marble steps with this particular museum.
No longer did I feel posh, polished, and poised. Instead, I felt pathetic, prosaic, and peaked.
Did I mention that there was an entire group of schoolchildren watching? Yes, they laughed. I scurried in flustered fashion to meet the rest of my group who were blindly oblivious.
#1 Eat the Pizza (March 4, 2020)
Let’s end with my favorite column.
Sitting at a classic French café table, I ordered the pizza my friend Polly recommended – classic Neapolitan-style, kicked up a notch. To the traditional tomato sauce and cheese (classic), ham, pesto and arugula were added as toppers.
The hot, steamy pizza arrived, and instantly, I began to understand what Liz Gilbert meant. The individual pizza was huge! I looked at Polly and wondered how I was going to eat the entire thing. She encouraged me to take the first bite.
My. Oh. My. It was all over for me at that point. I ate the pizza. And after it was gone, I almost doubted that Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a good-bye gift to Porter Wagoner. It could have easily been written about that pizza. I said good-bye to the pizza with great sadness. “So I’ll go, but I know I’ll think of you each step of the way.”
“I wish you joy and happiness. But above all of this, I wish you love.” And I will always love you, Reader. The French phrase, “au revoir,” for “goodbye” actually means “until I see you again.” And you’ll see me again, Reader. I assure you.