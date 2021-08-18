Since I always write about travel, I have decided that for this week’s column, we will engage in a little time travel, Reader. Singing in the Tusculum University Community Chorus with my friend from middle and high school, Courteney, I often take a little trip down Memory Lane. We talk about NSYNC and Britney and everything else 90s and early 2000s.
I recently remembered a particularly festive Friday afternoon when I was thirteen years old and “knew everything,” needing no advice from outside sources. The year was 1996. Life was all about Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Devon Sawa, collecting the latest collection of “Bop,” ‘Big Bopper,” “Teen Beat,” “Tiger Beat,” and “16” pullout posters and plastering them all over my wall. This was life before the internet had really become a thing. Yes, kids. There was a time when Google, “Insta,” Facebook and Snapchat did not exist.
I spent the entirety of Sunday afternoons talking on my green landline phone to my best friend about Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Devon Sawa, and the latest issue of “Bop” Magazine. Yes, kids. There was a time when middle schoolers did not own cell phones. Most likely I highlighted the most recent “sooo cuuuute” pic of JTT, as he was affectionately called, that I had just plastered on my wall. I owned about a hundred posters of JTT. They covered every inch of my turquoise walls.
Fun fact: I was actually published in an issue of “Bop” and won a free t-shirt. Yes, I’m serious. Sometimes thoughts of schoolwork might be intermittently interspersed into my mindset.
One day after school, my fabulous mother took me out for frozen yogurt at TCBY (back when it was across from Popcorn Video) and we sat down for a conversation about JTT. I don’t know how my parents survived those years. I really don’t. My dad actually said to me one day “Boy, I’m glad Justin Bieber wasn’t around when you were in middle school. That would have been rough.”
As I was blathering on about how I needed the most recent issue of “Big Bopper,” I started rocking my chair back and forth because it was the cool thing to do at the time. This is something I will never understand about that age range. Why is rocking a chair back as far as you can possibly get it without tumbling to the floor so cool? There is nothing cool about it. However, as most children in that age range feel, I found it exhilarating.
“Amy, you’re going to turn that chair over,” Mom warned. “No I’m not,” I proclaimed boldly and truly.
“All right,” she said with a tone only a mother can have, raising one eyebrow and taking a bite of her boysenberry yogurt.
Continuing to blather on about how JTT contributed to the greater good of mankind simply by existing, the inevitable finally happened. I rocked that chair a little too emphatically. Yes, Reader. I turned it over. But I didn’t just turn the chair over. I decided to grasp the flimsy little bistro table for stability. Save me, Rodrigo! Not only did I tumble backwards dramatically right in the middle of the TCBY, I took the table with me. It slid across the floor making a horrifying screeching noise.
I got up off the floor, picked up the chair, adjusted the table, and promptly laid my head to rest. Shame. Disgrace. Gloom, despair and agony descended on me. Ohhh.
I heard a man laughing. And his grandchild. And a few others. I guess Mama Laws was right.
Listen to your Auntie VV. Don’t rock your chair. You will embarrass yourself, kids. Have a great school year!