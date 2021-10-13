It seems like it was just yesterday that I first set eyes on the Eiffel Tower, not knowing that I would return many more times to that beautiful city. However, this story does not take place in the city of Paris. This story takes place around twenty-five miles outside Paris in Marne-la Vallée. You’d better hold on tight, Spider Monkey, because we’re headed to Disneyland Paris!
Deciding it was time for some Americanized fun after several weeks of hitting the books, the cafés, and the Parisian sites, my friends Nathan, Kimberly (yes, her name really is Kimberly) and I headed out to Disneyland Paris with some other students on our program. We’ll call them Annelle and M’Lynn for the purposes of this story. Nathan, Kimberly, and I were basically joined at the hip the entire program and once we arrived at Disneyland Paris (after we posed for forty-eleven photos at the entry gates), we quickly split into groups: The Three Musketeers and M’Lynn and Annelle.
I had worn a pale pink tank top and jeans because it was summer, and by George, I was tired of wearing jackets in June. (Paris weather is not typically warm.) The forecast had said sunny, and I was going to embrace it. I didn’t even bring a jacket! (Good one, VV.) I quickly realized it was a mistake just to wear the tank top, as I shivered throughout most of the day, but in every picture I have, I am smiling widely because, who cares? We’re in Disneyland!
We basked in the delight of the minimal crowds. We rode the Haunted Mansion with its French ghosts popping out at us and waltzing in a dramatic fashion. We chortled at French Buzz Lightyear in his culturally relevant glory. We smiled, laughed, and cheered at the American part of “It’s a Small World,” which features a football player, a cowboy, and some ballroom dancers under the Hollywood letters. (Seriously.)
We acted like goofy teenagers all over the park, being generally obnoxious just because we could. (Note: I was only twenty-one, so not that different from a teenager, now that I think about it.) What a day it was! What a day! Nothing could ruin our day. Nothing could wipe that smile off our faces. We were the champions ... of the world! Until ...
It was time to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and we were pumped. We were high on Disney Juice and running around in a crazy fashion. We had found M’Lynn and Annelle and planned to join up to ride the roller coaster. All of us were giggling and just having a generally obnoxious and merry time.
We (Jack, Chrissy and Janet) were already in line in front of some people we believed were Russian. We waved M’Lynn and Annelle into the line with us (it was just two people) and had a delightful reunion, complete with song and dance. We were just having a fantastic time. Then, it got interesting.
Somehow, the line got out of whack. Let me quickly explain something to you. In Europe, lines are nothing like they are in the United States. A line is never straight, but always meandering. Sometimes the “line” is a clump. Sometimes the “line” is a zigzag. Sometimes the “line” is Wizard’s Chess.
Therefore, one ends up in front of another, then back behind, etc., etc., until the wait is complete. It is just something that you learn to accept. So, we ended up behind them at one point and then back in front of them. Then, the process repeated, etc.
At one point, we were going to get back in front of them because we had originally been in front of them. You get the picture. The woman wearing Minnie Mouse ears stopped dead in front of us. “Go on. Just GO. ON,” she said sternly. I sort of stared at her in a terrified fashion because she was quite intimidating. My friends and I just kind of looked at each other. “GO. ON,” she repeated huffily.
Continuing in heavily accented English, she said “You are in SUCH a hurry, just go AHEAD!” The woman continued waving her hands dramatically, her Minnie Mouse ears flapping in the breeze.
M’Lynn decided to assert herself and said “YOU go on! Just get out of here!” We all basically looked at each other in a shocked fashion, and Russian Minnie Mouse continued on her way with her family. I honestly wouldn’t want to mess with M’Lynn too much. She’s no joke, and she will not be crossed. So, Russian Minnie and her family “went on,” and we did the same.
Later on, the trio decided to ride the Indiana Jones roller coaster. Yes, in France, there is an actual roller coaster rather than a glitzy stage show. We were pumped. We boarded the ride, pulling down the protective neck bar. “Hmmm, this one must go upside down,” I said. “Yay!” Kimberly responded, and I agreed happily. “Wahoo!” Something just wasn’t right when the ride took off. We weren’t going in the right direction. We were going ... backwards! No. “This is not right.”
After that, I don’t remember much. Why, you ask? Oh, the answer to that is simple. Whilst riding the Indiana Jones fiasco, our heads were slammed repeatedly into the neck bar. I do not mean once. I do not mean twice. Our temples were slammed over and over and over and over again into a piece of metal coated in thin plastic. Our necks were not protected by the so-called protective bar and I was pretty sure at one point that I heard a snap. It was difficult to tell over the sound of clanking and thumping. It was also hard to hear over the sound of the roller coaster. (The clanking and thumping was just from our heads hitting the seat and bar.) I feel sure that the reason I remember so little about the ride, is the blacking out. Yes, that’s probably it.
A camera snapped mine and Kimberly’s picture during the ride. When we went to see ourselves on the screen at the end, Kimberly looked like she was having labor pains and I looked like I was being tortured with reeds. Needless to say, we were no longer singing along to the familiar tunes of Walt Disney and dancing around. It’s difficult to do that when you can no longer see where you are going.
After that, we felt a little off and decided to head over to the cowboy-themed restaurant for some barbecue. That was truly one of the most delicious meals I can remember. After our cowboy feast, we headed to ride Space Mountain. How exciting! Space Mountain at home is always so festive, what with the blinking lights and sparkles and feeling like you’re in orbit. We just couldn’t wait to board the “reallife” spaceship. However, when we got ready to board the ride, we noticed that it was a train. It wasn’t even a spaceship. We got on the ride and were taken on a terrifying ride through nothing but darkness. There were no lights. No sparkles. No fake moons and planets. Only darkness and the fear that this may be our last roller coaster ride ever. Or breath for that matter. After screaming more than I think I have ever screamed in my life and feeling a very distinct pain in my neck and brain, I was saying “E.T. phone hoooooome.”
Remember, Reader ... “There is just one moon and one golden sun, and a smile means friendship to everyone. Though the mountains divide, and the oceans are wide, it’s a small world after all.”
Unless you try to cut line at Disneyland.