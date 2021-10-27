“Paris has another Paris under herself; a Paris of sewers; which has its streets, its crossings, its squares, its blind alleys, its arteries, and its circulation, which is slime, minus the human form.” — The immortal
The words of Victor Hugo say it better than I could ever attempt. How did I find myself deep inside the Paris underbelly? Why did I end up in the sewers on a summer day? I’m glad you asked, Reader.
I fell in love with Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables” during a seminar in my first semester at the University of Georgia’s Graduate School. Studying with Dr. Timothy Raser, my favorite professor at UGA, I became quickly fascinated with the “misérables,” and, more particularly, the melodramatic dastardly deeds of Monsieur Thénardier and his wife. This fascination grew, and I knew that I wanted to write my thesis on Good vs. Evil in “Les Misérables.”
The sheer level of detail in this over 2,000 page novel brings nineteenth century Paris to life in often gruesome detail. If you’re feeling poorly about your life, this might be a good one to check out. My guess is you’re not diving into a fountain and wrestling a swan for a half-eaten brioche. I’m just saying.
However, I digress.
The Paris sewers play a critical role in Hugo’s novel and one of the most exciting and dramatic parts of the story takes place far below Paris in a sea of sludge and a twister of tunnels. No spoilers here, however. Hugo spares no detail in explaining the Paris sewer system to us. He dedicates twenty-five pages to every nook and cranny. This underground system has quite a complex history. Since I covered the Paris Catacombs last Halloween season, I thought I would teach you about the sewer system this year, as it is equally terrifying and spookier than any haunted forest you’ll ever visit.
Parisian streets were once covered in raw sewage. The problem became so dire that horses would actually lose their footing. This greatly contributed to the Black Death. Attempts at improving waste management were made in every century starting in the 1300s, but conditions did not significantly improve until Napoleon Bonaparte commissioned Bruneseau to map out the sewer system. Victor Hugo knew Brunesau personally, and he was able to record the history of the construction of the Paris sewers in great detail in his novel. This novel is of great historical significance because it provides a painstakingly accurate record of an important part of history.
Hugo tells us (in the Project Gutenberg online translation) that “At the beginning of this century, the sewer of Paris was still a mysterious place. Mud can never enjoy a good fame; but in this case its evil renown reached the verge of the terrible. Paris knew, in a confused way, that she had under her a terrible cavern. People talked of it as of that monstrous bed of Thebes in which swarmed centipedes fifteen long feet in length, and which might have served Behemoth for a bathtub. The great boots of the sewermen never ventured further than certain well-known points.”
At the time of the construction of the Paris sewers in the 1800s, working in the sewers was such a dangerous job that it was difficult to get anyone to enter them. Many died from typhus and cholera as a result. Hugo reminds us that “High wages were necessary to induce a mason to disappear in that fetid mine; the ladder of the cesspool cleaner hesitated to plunge into it; it was said, in proverbial form: ‘To descend into the sewer is to enter the grave;’ and all sorts of hideous legends, as we have said, covered this colossal sink with terror; a dread sink-hole which bears the traces of the revolutions of the globe as of the revolutions of man, and where are to be found vestiges of all cataclysms from the shells of the Deluge to the rag of Marat.”
The modern sewer system was designed in 1850 by Baron Haussmann and engineer Eugène Belgrand. According to atlasobscura.com, “By 1878, the sewer system was over 373 miles long, and today the network extends 2,100 kilometers beneath the streets of Paris, or farther than the distance from NewYork to Miami.” In addition, “The Parisian sewers are a kind of mirror to the streets above. All are large enough to accommodate a person, and you could rather easily navigate your way around the entirety of Paris via the sewer system. Each sewer “street” has its own blue and white enamel street sign, and each building’s outflow is identified by its real street number.”
The Paris sewers became such a fascinating place that tours began in the 1800s. People flocked to take tours on “small locomotive-drawn wagons.” Up until the 1970s, tours took place in boats! In our modern times, only sewer workers, or “égoutiers,” are allowed inside the complex tunnels, but just like the Catacombs, there is a section of the sewers that is open to tourists. Reader, you know I went.
Descending the winding concrete steps on a sunny day, I was soon surrounded by darkness with a few flickers of eerie light. Navigating my way through various tunnels, raw sewage rushed beneath my feet, visible through the grates. A full sensory experience, if there ever were one. I was thrilled to see beautiful placards detailing Hugo’s novel scenes. I posed at Place de la Résistance and felt like an honorary member of the ABC Café.
Making my way through each winding tunnel, I was amazed at the progress that has been made over the years. The Paris Sewer system is the greatest of its kind in the world (that is still in use). Walking underneath Paris is such an interesting and eerie experience. From the Catacombs to the sewers, there is a strange sense of isolation knowing that you are walking in darkness underneath a bustling city. It is not hard to imagine what strange events have taken place throughout history in the Paris underbelly.
“It was in the sewers of Paris that Jean Valjean found himself. Still another resemblance between Paris and the sea. As in the ocean, the diver may disappear there.” Enter if you dare.