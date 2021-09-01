In 2004, I had the marvelous opportunity to study in Paris, France, through a study-abroad program with ETSU. It would be my first time overseas, and I was ecstatic. I packed my suitcase with care and embarked upon my journey.
The flight was extremely dull, considering my friend and roommate Kimberly (yes, her name really was Kimberly) was seated nowhere near me, and my other friend had missed the flight because he had booked a connecting flight through another agency and it arrived late. So ... instead of sitting by a jolly soul, I was forced to sit next to an angry man who snagged Nathan’s seat on stand-by and was annoyed that his petite-amie was seated in the back.
He calmed down a bit once he realized I could understand every word he was saying and played nicely. In fact, in a humiliating turn of events, I woke up after a bit of a naplet and realized that I was cozily sleeping on his shoulder. Gasp. I immediately re-positioned myself and managed to sleep upright for the remainder of the flight. I think he was a pretty heavy sleeper, and he didn’t notice. We can only hope.
Morning broke, and the skies were clear for a beautiful landing in Paris, France. I blinked my eyes sleepily but excitedly and looked over at another girl who was also studying in the same program. Then, I looked down at my jacket. It was covered in a sticky orange substance. My eyes grew to the size of saucers, and I looked over at her questioningly.
Lackadaisically, she murmured “Ummm, about that ... I opened up my foundation while you were asleep and it exploded,” and she continued to look at me with a completely blank face.
I stared at her in wonderment for a moment and then said “Well, I guess I’ll try to clean it off.”
Yeah, that didn’t work. I just sighed and tried to forget about it.
We got off the plane after standing in the aisles for quite some time (like any flight) and began walking through the terminal. My roommate hissed at me and told me that the entire back of my khaki pants was covered in an orange mud-like substance. Apparently, the makeup explosion was a significant event that the local paper could have covered.
I was standing in front of people with that on my khakis. After a minor fit, I tied the already orange-sleeved denim jacket around my waist to save face and no one could tell the difference. The girl who caused the Cover Girl Combustion of 2004 continued obliviously on her way.
I guess you’re wondering if the stains came out. No, they did not.
Fast forward to a few weeks into the program. We lived in a dorm at Cité Universitaire. It hosts around 6,000 university students. We only received one key card, and Kimberly and I would take turns carrying the key. Well, one day on the Métro, Kimberly forgot that she had the key in her back jeans pocket. You guessed it. It snapped in half. We decided to place a Breathe Right strip on the key card and attempt to see if we could use it. You guessed it again. Half of the key card broke off in the lock.
Since it was the weekend, we couldn’t get a new key, so Kimberly stayed in the dorm all day that Saturday since we could not lock the door. She needed to write a paper for her Art at the Louvre class, so it worked out in her favor.
Our next door neighbor Péter from Budapest, Hungary learned of our predicament, and he decided that getting his toolbox would be the best possible idea. He and Nathan decided to remove the doorknob and act out their own version of James Taylor’s “Handy Man.” After removing the doorknob, a multitude of ball bearings dropped, scattering across the dorm room floor with a clatter. I started freaking out, and Kimberly’s eyes got wider.
“Umm,” Nathan said sheepishly.
“Hmmm,” Péter added.
Well, that didn’t work! Péter proceeded to put the door knob back on without the ball bearings, as we could not find all of them.
When the maintenance staff returned, we reported that our key was broken and that the doorknob was now also broken. I was instructed, under no circumstances, to talk. I am unable to maintain a poker face. I sat on my twin bed reading “French or Foe” by Polly Platt, so that I could write a paper.
Kimberly hissed “Read your book!” when the maintenance crew came by to inspect the door.
“Bizarre!” one of the women exclaimed. “Je ne comprends pas. Trop bizarre!” I looked at Kimberly.
She gave me a warning glance. I kept reading. After some time, the doorknob was repaired and we were issued a new key. When it was repaired, Kimberly chastised me saying “Your face looked so guilty!”
Don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep this between us, Reader. And remember, it is not recommended to repair your key card with a Breathe Right strip. It is intended for noses only.