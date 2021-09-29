Author’s personal note: I would like to express my extreme sadness at the closing of the beloved Popcorn Video (See “An End to an Era,” www.greenevillesun.com/news/local_news/an-end-to-an-era/article_e1bc8589-b2b0-5eda-832e-4457f65d1067.html). Allen and Donna have been like family to me, watching me grow up. From video cassettes to DVDs, you have been a part of my entire life. Greeneville will never be the same. Thank you for everything.
I love Lucy. I love everything about her. Her red hair and her big, expressive eyes. Her facial contortions and physical comedy. Her bawling and her sarcasm. They don’t make television shows like “I Love Lucy” anymore. It’s a show that everyone can watch. There is something to “lol” about in every single episode.
I have been watching “I Love Lucy” since I was a little girl. It is one of my mother’s favorite shows, and she introduced me to it when I was in elementary school. I instantly fell in love with Lucy’s schemes to get into Ricky’s act, Ethel’s willingness to go along with absolutely any plan, Ricky’s hilarious retorts and Fred’s attempts to keep vaudeville relevant. Lucy’s New York is full of humor and charm.
Mom (aka Mama Laws) and I have taken several trips to New York City and seen many a Broadway show. We’ve taken the Staten Island Ferry (just like Lucy) and we’ve been to the top of the Empire State Building — just not climbing around the outside of it in Martian costumes like Lucy and Ethel! One particularly cold December, we decided to spend the week before Christmas in New York. We wanted to pretend we were in a classic Christmas movie. You know, cute coats, a chilly smile on the face, and general skipping down the streets.
Well, Reader ... it’s not just cold in New York in December. It’s frigid. Teeth-chattering. Frost-bite inducing. Forcing one to question why she made this reservation. All that aside, we did have a wonderful time. We just nearly froze ourselves senseless. We aren’t used to that style of cold, being from Tennessee. I used to say to people that it gets cold here, and they would laugh at me with disdain. Now, I understand. It’s just a different type of cold up there. And now I’ve experienced it. Check that off the list.
Why am I suddenly talking about our winter trip to New York? This particular trip, we ventured out to Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum. Madame Marie Tussaud was a real person. She made death masks (from the actual heads) for Guillotine victims Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, among others. She eventually moved to London with her wax figurines (brittanica.com/Marie-Tussaud). The wax model tradition continues today, delighting fans who can pose with their all-time favorites.
Mom and I personally fraternized with George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Judy Garland, Princess Diana, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, NSYNC, and many others. However, our favorite was, of course, Lucille Ball. The wax figure was strikingly similar to Lucy. Her expression seemed to indicate that she was up to something, as usual, and she was wearing her signature polka-dot dress. I, myself, own four or five polka-dot dresses, and they are all a nod to Lucy!
I asked several friends what they love most about Lucy. Jann Bradford (from my Cameroon columns) loves her because “she was always getting herself in a pickle.” Sharon Roberts loves that “in her mind she just wants to make things better for herself or others.” Lisa Mullins loves watching “I Love Lucy” because “it’s just great, clean fun and a great stress reliever.” My dad, Johnny Laws (aka Papa Laws) says that Lucy “is an amazing talent and just makes you laugh.” Finally, Mama Laws says that “she makes me laugh very hard, and we all need a good hard laugh from time to time.”
I polled various people asking which episode was their favorite. Hands down, and no surprise to me, the two most popular episodes were “Lucy Does a Television Commercial” (Vitameatavegemin) and “Job Switching” (the chocolate factory). While I love those episodes, they are not my personal favorites. Please enjoy the list of my favorites, and I hope that you will check them out for yourself.
If you ask me why I love Lucy, I can answer without even thinking. I love Lucy because she’s tenacious. She can and will achieve it. Don’t we all need to remind ourselves of that from time to time?
Thank you, Lucille Ball. What endless laughter you’ve brought us all.