Author’s Note: Thank you to my forever love John Mayer for the title of this week’s column. I have loved you since 2002, John. And I still do! (Sigh.)
It’s Fall, and this time of year, I always think about school. Please enjoy a few stories from my time at the University of Georgia in Athens. And as always, Reader, Go Dawgs!
One autumn Wednesday, I was headed into the UGA Health Center for a glasses adjustment because they had literally fallen off my nose when I was doing the downward dog the day before. After getting off the bus, I noticed a man blowing leaves.
Not wanting to be covered in leaf residue, I decided to go around him. This involved stepping up on to a grassy embankment. I’m still not exactly sure what happened, but before I knew it, gravity had taken its toll. I fell forward quite dramatically, and this time I went all the way down to the ground. I caught myself with both hands, but landed on my knees. It was something else. The leaf blowing specialist inquired “Are you okay?”
I answered “Yes,” with an awkward laugh and shook my head. Then, I scurried away like a common rodent.
A girl who had been walking in my general direction (and had seen the entire thing) smiled at me.
“You didn’t see anything,” I said to her.
“Nope, I didn’t see anything,” she said and kept walking.
Oh, la vie. By the way, I ended up covered in grass rather than leaves.
While at UGA, my two favorite people, without a doubt, were Dakota and Lamar. You have already met Dakota. Lamar was my office mate during my first year in Athens. Graduate students also teach lower level language courses and share closet-like office spaces. Most of the time five to six students and corresponding computers are crammed into these little cupboards under the stairs.
Lamar and I often worked in the office at the same time and we would end up discussing everything from favorite hymns to TGIF episodes of the 90s. I had a class my second semester at UGA called History of the French Language. It was difficult and an evening class to boot — #thestruggle.
After a day of teaching and just general angst, I often needed caffeine to get through the three hour class that started at 6 p.m. However, I am already a pretty hyper and quite highly-strung person and caffeine tends to make me act much like your average lawn squirrel. Lamar would tell me a story, and I would start laughing hysterically. Just about every time this happened, he would say “Have you had a Coke today? Or a Pibb Xtra?” I would hold up the can. “Oh LORD” was his standard response.
Here is one of our classic conversations, most likely taking place over a can of Pibb Xtra. For some context, I hate making left turns. Stop judging me. If there is a turning arrow, I am fine, but no light? Forget it. I’m not turning left. I needed help getting to my closest Chinese restaurant, China One, and Lamar was trying to help.
Lamar: “Okay, you’re gonna turn left on Moose Club Road.”
VV: “Okay, so a left on Goose Club Road.”
Lamar: “There’s no goose in this equation! Who’s talking about a goose? I said Moose! No geese!”
VV: erupts into hysterical laughter
Lamar: “Goose Club, sheesh.”
VV: regains composure “Okay, so I’m gonna turn left on Moose Lodge Road.”
Lamar: “CLUB! Moose CLUB!”
VV: resumes the laughter quite loudly
Lamar: shaking head
VV: “There was a Goose Creek Blvd. when I lived in
Nashville. I think that’s what’s confusing me. Okay, anyway, so I wanna take a left on Moose Creek Road.”
Lamar: “CLUB! Moose CLUB!”
VV: dies laughing again
Finally, I hope that you will enjoy a classic Dakota story. Here are just a couple of my favorite quotes of his. He was clever and knee-slappingly hilarious.
“This semester needs an intervention,” he said, in response to our stressful graduate student/teaching assistant lives. In response to the literal book that I wrote to prepare for my comprehensive exams (I am not kidding), he said “You should win a Pulitzer prize for your comps notes.”
My French language teaching supervisor Nannette remains one of my favorite people ever. She is just the most encouraging, kind and hilarious person I’ve ever had as a supervisor, and I consider her a mentor and friend. When we gave final exams to our students, they were at the weirdest time: 7-10 p.m. at the end of each semester. Before we gave our exams, Nannette provided pizza and various appetizers because she is just that cool. On one particular evening, she brought a layered fiesta dip from Publix. It is seriously the best dip I have ever had. Hands down. I kept going back and getting more dip and tortilla chips and going to town on them. I talked about the dip for the rest of the evening and the topic frequently came up when hanging out with Dakota.
“Remember that dip? Oh my gosh. I loved that dip.”
Finally, he said “You and your DIP! She got it at Publix. Just go get yourself some. You can have the dip!”
I will leave you with one more quote from Dakota. “You rap like someone’s grandmother.”