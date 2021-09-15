Yes, Billy Joel. Yes, you do. Reader, like Forrest Gump, I’ve “worn lots of shoes.” I’ve worn stilettos, flats, pointy toed kitten heels, Keds, Reebok high tops, clogs (oh, the 90s), platforms, wedges. Whatever was trendy in my youth, I’d usually bite the bait. Please enjoy this story of places my shoes have taken me in my vivacious voyages.
While studying in Athens, Georgia during my second year at UGA, I noticed a rip in my galoshes. Oh, the sadness. They were such cute rain boots. They were orange with red apples, and they reminded me of the Beatles. I threw them into the dumpster and went to Target.com. I found the most adorable galoshes I had ever seen. They were deep blue with multicolored umbrellas on them. What could be more perfect? Click. Pay. Done.
I waited impatiently for them to come, and one sunny day, they finally arrived. I took them out of the box and they were rather clumsily packed. No peanuts. No bubble wrap. No masses of brown paper. Oh, well. They were so cute. I couldn’t wait for it to rain! The first time it rained, I put on the galoshes, giggling with glee. As I walked, I heard a faint squishing sound, but I didn’t pay it any mind. No one else had such cute galoshes. Splish, splash!
However, just like Mondays, rainy days can really get me down. One particular rainy day was a perfect demonstration of the idiom “When it rains, it pours.” My life had been fairly trying in previous weeks.
Right at the worst possible time, my laptop died. My thesis was due in the spring, and it was the end of the semester, so many 25-plus page papers were also soon due. Fortunately, my friend Lamar was able to help me rescue the hard drive, but in order to write my papers, I was having to go to the office on campus that I shared with two other people. This office was the exact same size as my closet at home. No, I am not kidding.
One rainy November Saturday, I woke up early to take Bus 9 to campus. I believe you remember Bus 9 from a previous column. I looked outside and it was raining cats and dogs. I had not seen rain that heavy in many moons. Typical. I put on my galoshes, smiling. At least I had my ridiculously adorable galoshes to comfort me in these times that tried the soul, as Anne Shirley would say. I hopped on the bus, and the water from my umbrella showered me with some extra treats.
Hopping off Bus 9 at the UGA Library, I squished along in the relentless downpour. I thought I felt a little moisture in my shoe, but I just assumed that rain had trickled into the boot because of the severity of the deluge. Heading up to the third floor stacks to check out some books on Marie de France and other medieval texts to write my paper for Dr. Jones’ course, it seemed like the moisture was increasing. As I stepped into the PQ aisle, my worst nightmare came true. One of my feet became engulfed in water. Yes, you guessed it. My foot was submerged. Apparently, there was a hole in one of my brand new galoshes.
I limped along and found the books I needed, proceeding to check-out. Dragging my foot along with me, I made the soaking journey from the library to Gilbert Hall. By the time I got to my office, I resembled a wet mop and my will to write the paper was fading away like cotton candy at a carnival. I took off the galoshes and removed my wet socks. It was absolutely freezing in Gilbert Hall. I typed away. The sound of the keys, along with my teeth chattering created my own little percussion session. Any time I needed to leave the office, I would put on the defective galoshes and trudge along with a dull expression.
Here is the last part of the complaint that I sent to Target.
“Please let me know how I can get my refund of 32.99. I was really disappointed in Target during the security breach and I had not ordered anything from your company for a long time for fear of having my information stolen again. After being reassured by various articles that the breach had been secured, I decided to try again. The result was a soaked foot on a cold, rainy day. What a disappointment.”
Now seems to be a good time to mention that I wore slingback kitten heels to my ETSU graduation and nearly fell twice. Perhaps I might mention that I wore pointy-toed kitten heels to New York City and the pain level was at an eight. The blisters I have sustained with many of my shoe choices are noteworthy.
However, the saga of 2014 on the UGA campus will live on in infamy. Don’t waste your money on a new set of speakers. You get more mileage from a cheap pair of sneakers. True, Billy. But you don’t get more mileage from a cheap pair of galoshes.