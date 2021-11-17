Just as frosty fall temperatures send folks indoors, Theatre-at-Tusculum sends a warm welcome from a sunny Greek seaside in its production of “Mamma Mia!”
“Mamma Mia!” is a story largely about women and grit. The female leads — Reagan Bunch as 20-year-old and soon-to-be married Sophie, and Laura Dupler as Donna, her hard-working fiercely independent mother — make this abundantly clear.
Bunch opens the show with her center stage solo that reveals an impressive vocal range and stamina. Her character continually returns to fundamental questions, as found in her mother’s diary, sending invitations to men she hasn’t met, etc. She is young and naïve, with a few shakes of “I know what I want.”
Mom, on the other hand, is a powerhouse of “don’t mess with me” alternating with “I’m tired of all of this” along with “I still have it” from her performance days.
Each of these women has a couple of “besties” beside her, each creating a sister circle that brings a lot to the table, including righteous indignation, fierce protection and courageous encouragement, all well-played. One particular standout is Ellee Brown as Ali, whose posturing and pretentiousness are equal parts riotous and annoying.
The number of male suitors is impressive in this show. Todd Wallin as Sky delivers a convincing groom-to-be, with his declarations of promise as well as youthful frolic with friends. A bit like a litter of puppies, these guys tumble along throughout the show creating laughs and little messes.
Meanwhile, there’s a trio of males who arrive clueless as why they are there. Each one of these guys brings a special dimension to the plot, and each carries a voice and delivery that’s convincing and interesting. And while they are wondering what’s going on, so is the audience. It’s a real “who’s who” mini-mystery.
The playlist throughout the show is full of “song recall.” It’s vocally demanding, and the cast is full of effort. Although there are some weak entrances, there are potent solos and ensemble pieces. Three- and four-part harmonies, female and male, are great listening pleasure, and full chorus numbers inspire sing-along.
When the show comes around to the grand finale, the stage is full of glitter and swing and bright surprise. Costumer Erin Shultz has outdone herself here, and it’s a dazzler, with silver lamme and all. It is without a doubt, a great night of live theater, with fan favorite Brian Ricker directing.
Complete with a sound track of ocean waves and seagull calls, the set invites viewers to enjoy this lively climate of lifetime friends mixed with long-held secrets. It’s a deep blue sea of music and celebration centered around the songs of ABBA (yes, from the 70’s), all cleverly crafted into a story line that compels one’s attention while simultaneously tapping toes and singing along. This you-don’t-want-to-miss-this evening of fine, live theater entertainment at Tusculum University enlivens and entertains.
The handiwork of Frank Mengel never ceases to amaze with its intricacies, detail and ingenuity. A raked stage with textured surface creates a comfortable rustic setting; the backdrop sourced from Gary Renfro’s original oil painting then printed as if a billboard gives a broad view of Greek island landscape.
With mosaic artworks depicting Dionysus — Greek god of wine, festivity and theater — and Aphrodite — Greek goddess of love and passion — one is well-placed while drama ensues. Lighting design supports this transformation of brick and mortar to sun and seaside. A thrust beyond the orchestra pit expands the stage, allowing access for both actors and audience to connect and engage. Consider it a “pathway to pathos.”
A hallmark of Theater-at-Tusculum productions is their remarkable use of space. That is to say they utilize every nook and cranny, create entrances and exits where there seemed to be none, thus creating an experience full of surprises from where and when actors appear. “Mamma Mia!” certainly continues their skill and tradition.
From a musician’s standpoint, playing time-honored hits can be tricky business. From a theater perspective, the score is essential to plot, mood and action. The pit musicians for “Mamma Mia!” do an excellent job in their own right as well as in accompanying the actors. The sound is well-balanced and tempered to support and enhance, never overpowering. Be it a long instrumental introduction or a quick, lively entrance, these musicians know what they are doing, and they do it well.
It is immediately evident there is no shortage of talent on stage at Theater-at-Tusculum. Indeed, another standout about this program is how it invites and engages community, not just university students. Be it in a primary or supporting role, “Mamma Mia!” cast members demonstrate they have what it takes to bring a script to life.
This show has both full chorus, plus male or female ensemble numbers that are totally fun. Without revealing too many details or providing any spoilers here, suffice to say the guys are full of frolic, as are the women. It is remarkable how the chorus morphs to supply what is needed, be it a taverna clientele, a little bit bawdy slow-motion party crowd or a black dressed depiction of troubled dreams and conflict. Chorus members dress the stage with movement and tableau that treat the eye and engage wonder. Kudos to choreographer Christa DelSorbo here.
“Mamma Mia!” continues with shows Thursday, Nov. 18; Friday, Nov. 19; and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. in the newly named Marilyn duBrisk Theatre at Tusculum University. For ticket information or reservations, please contact Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620 or by email at jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Susan Lachmann is a Greeneville High School graduate. Her lifelong professional work is in arts and education.