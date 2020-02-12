“Young Frankenstein,” a musical comedy based on the popular 1974 Mel Brooks film, is coming to Tusculum University for seven performances that will delight audiences in the intimate Behan Arena Theatre.
Opening night for the Theatre-at-Tusculum production arrives Friday, Feb. 21, with a talented group of actors from the Tusculum family and the community hitting the stage.
“We have assembled an outstanding cast, which has worked diligently for weeks to provide high-quality performances that are certain to leave audiences enthralled – and laughing repeatedly,” said Brian Ricker, assistant director of Tusculum Arts Outreach, who is directing the shows. “We welcome the opportunity to provide the campus and the community with another impressive production in a wonderful venue.”
The Mel Brooks film is a loving parody of the classic 1930s horror film genre. The original adaptation, on Broadway, was nominated for three Tony Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in addition to winning the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. It ran on Broadway from 2007-2009 and toured the United States in 2010 and 2011.
The reluctant heir to the Frankenstein legacy, Frederick Frankenstein —pronounced Fronken-steen — is played by Chris Greene. Featuring all the roles from the film, “Young Frankenstein,” the Tusculum production includes the characters Elizabeth Benning, played by Kristin Girton; Igor, played by Zach Gass; The Monster, played by Tusculum student Kyler Johnson; and Frau Blucher, played by Laura Dupler.
Tusculum student Emily Brinton plays the flirtatious Inga and Michael Fillers plays Inspector Kemp. Featured players include Todd Wallin playing Ziggy, the Village Idiot; Chuck Broyles as the ghost of Dr. Victor von Frankenstein; and R.J. McCollum as The Hermit.
The musical features the songs “Roll in the Hay,” “The Brain” and the Irving Berlin song “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”
In addition to Ricker’s leadership in the production, music direction comes from Kasie Shelnutt, and choreography is led by Elizabeth Sparks, who also makes a cameo in “Young Frankenstein.” Elijah Collins-White oversees stage management, with set design provided by Frank Mengel and lighting design developed by Beth Schnura. Erin Schultz and Trenda Berney are in charge of costumes and makeup, respectively.
Performances will be Feb. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 23 and March 1 at 2 p.m. The Behan Arena Theatre is located on the lower floor of the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 for anyone ages 15-59 and $12 for anyone 60 and older. Due to adult humor, the show is not recommended for children 14 and younger.
“This is a naughty show, with lots of innuendo. It’s Mel Brooks after all,” Ricker said. “We want to make sure our audiences are aware that it may not be appropriate for younger children.”
Seating is general admission and is first come, first served. The box office will open 90 minutes prior to each show time and the house will open 60 minutes prior to a performance. Guests can purchase tickets with cash or check only. To reserve tickets please call 423-798-1620 or email jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Theatre-at-Tusculum falls under the auspices of Arts Outreach, which is led by Artist-in-Residence Marilyn duBrisk, Assistant Director Brian Ricker, Coordinator Jennifer Hollowell, Technical Director Frank Mengel and Costume Director Erin Schultz. It is supported in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Hearts for the Arts, and many generous donors.
For more information about this production or other programs, please contact Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620, visit arts.tusculum.edu or connect on Facebook by finding Tusculum University Arts Outreach.