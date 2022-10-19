East Tennesseans can enrich their Halloween experience by watching adaptations of classic literature and new writing from a Tusculum University alumnus in a series of upcoming short performances at the Doak House Museum.
Theatre-at-Tusculum will host “Edgar Allan Poe and Other Haunted Stories in the Woods” Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Gates will open each evening at the Doak House, 690 Erwin Highway, at 5:45 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30.
The event is a fundraiser for Tusculum’s arts programming, a news release states.
“Halloween is one of the most beloved times of year, and we are thrilled to offer a different approach that embraces the spirit of the end of October while celebrating outstanding literature,” said Beth Schnura, director of Tusculum Arts Outreach, in the release.
“People in our region will enjoy stellar acting and singing, develop an even greater appreciation for treasured literary works and experience the talent of an emerging writer in a fabulous setting. This is a can’t-miss event,” Schnura added.
Each night, guests will be able to watch the same five performances, which will last about 10 minutes apiece, at different spots on the Doak House grounds. The shows, the author and cast members are:
• “Jabberwocky” by Lewis Carroll, featuring Gary Carver;
• “Tell-Tale Heart” by Poe, featuring Todd Wallin and Faith Rader;
• “The Raven” by Poe, featuring Jackson Beddingfield, Lavender Colmer, Michael Fillers and Tony DeVault;
• “The Three Witches” from William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” featuring Jessie Beth Miller, Nicole Lilley and Heather Dalton, and
• “The Black Aggie,” by Tusculum alumnus Zach Gass, featuring Gracie Moore, Seleena Bakshi, Jade Ward, Emme Foster, Aden Moore and Jasper Dean.
All of these performances are original adaptations by Schnura, Gass and Jonathan Cook, the news release notes.
“A town crier, Craig Robertson, will announce each of the performances and have improvisational conversations with the crowd,” the release states. “The event will feature a 10-minute break between each performance. The performances will take place six times each night, enabling someone who might have missed one to still see it.”
In addition, Erin Hensley Schultz, Lena Kendrick Dean, Laura Dupler and Kendra Tarlton will sing “Double Trouble” from “Harry Potter” at the conclusion of each performance of “The Three Witches.”
Various student organizations will sell food items during the event, with proceeds supporting their activities.
The production team includes: Beth Schnura, director; Erin Hensley Schultz, costume design; Sarah Claiborne, production assistant; Frank Mengel, set design; Christa DelSorbo, stage manager, and Margo Olmsted, production assistant.
“Think of ‘Edgar Allan Poe and Other Haunted Stories in the Woods’ as a renaissance fair but based in literature and theater,” Schnura said. “This event aligns nicely with our overall theme for Arts Outreach this year being about the story, the word and bringing literature back to the forefront. It’s not about what you can do on stage but what the authors were trying to convey in their works.”
Limited tickets are available. The cost is $5 per person, and tickets are available at https://tusculum.hometownticketing.com/embed/all?depts=2.
People can also pay cash at the gate. The suggested age for attendees is 8 and older.
For more information about arts programming, please visit https://arts.tusculum.edu/. To learn more about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.