A night of classic country music to honor our nation’s military will be presented Nov. 12 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville.
Show time is 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
“Then and Now: A Salute to Our American Veterans” will feature talented up-and-coming performers who are keeping the traditions of classic country music alive, event organizers say.
Tickets are pre-sale for $20 and at the door for $25. Veterans will be admitted free with military ID. Advance tickets can be purchased on the Capitol Theatre’s website at capitolgreeneville.org/events .
The concert is being hosted by The Flying Js. A regional musical favorite, the Flying Js have been around for a while now and are a mainstay with the cast of Gatlinburg’s Tunes & Tales program, providing daily summertime music on the streets of Gatlinburg. Each member of the J’s is well known in the area as they all play several different groups and are found out playing somewhere almost every weekend.
The master of ceremonies for the concert will be Caleb Hodge, who “comes to us from Dollywood and has been a source of much laughter for the patrons who enjoy a ride on the big ol’ steam engine” at the Pigeon Forge theme park, organizers add in the release. “We are honored to have him on board for this very special evening of entertainment.”
Greeneville’s own singer/songwriter Josh Dean will be among the featured acts at the concert.
An accomplished singer/songwriter, Dean is a West Greene High School graduate who “pulls his style from the good ol’ days and has plenty of twang to back it up,” event organizers say in a news release. “You’ll find his original songs very engaging and when he covers a classic artist, he does it with great conviction.
”His songs echo the sounds and thoughtful subject matter of someone well beyond his years,” the release continues. “His inspirations come from the likes of artists such as John Prine, Zach Bryan and Willie Nelson, along with his own personal experiences as he’s grown into a very solid musician and outstanding vocalist.”
Dean has been recognized for his songwriting abilities by the Jonesborough Storytelling Center. Last year, he was asked to play for the 16{sup}th{/sup} annual Gatlinburg, Tenn., “Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales,” and he quickly became a full time member.
Also slated for the Then & Now show will be the Johnson City-based Zach McNabb and his Tennessee Esquires. McNabb’s “stand-out voice” harkens back to the days of country music pioneer Jimmy Rogers, organizers say. He will be joined at the show by his brother, Caleb, who plays fiddle and upright bass and sings harmony.
Also scheduled to perform will be the youngest member of the performing lineup, Ethan Slaughter, of Lafayette, Ga. Heavily influenced by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, Slaughter will be bringing Hillbilly Rock to the Capitol stage. The young performer has most recently been competing in the American Idol TV competition.