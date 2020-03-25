One of my favorite songs from one of my favorite movies — you’ll know that’s “The Sound of Music” if you read my column — is “My Favorite Things.” Sung by Maria to the frightened von Trapp children during a storm, the song offers a lively antidote to dwelling on unpleasant circumstances.
With so many looking for things to do while practicing social distancing, the Greeneville Sun Staff decided to share some of our favorite things to do at home. This week, we start with some of our favorite books.
Don’t worry if you don’t happen to have them on the shelf. There are a number of avenues to finding books, e-books and audio books online. Free resources include LibriVox for audio books and Libby for e-books.
One of my own favorites is “The Perfect Storm” by Sebastian Junger. He is the master of narrative non-fiction, in my opinion. Anything by Peter Wohlleben or David George Haskell is well worth the read. “The Gift of Fear” by Gavin De Becker is excellent. “Gift Fom the Sea,” a timeless collection of essays by Anne Morrow Lindbergh ranks high on my list too.
For fiction, Tolkien’s trilogy is an epic classic.
For children, I recommend “Island of the Blue Dolphins” and for the very young ones, “The Lorax.”
Lorelei Goff, Accent Editor