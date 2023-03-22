It’s always sad when a dog or cat comes to our shelter, but even sadder when they are with us for a long period of time or have trouble adjusting to shelter life.
So goes the story of dogs Tucker, Sweet Pea and Bear and Smokey. These precious dogs are favorites of the staff but they all need a “furever” home.
Life at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center is the best we can make it, but a home with a person or family is what we call “living their best life.” Happy adoption stories are what we love! I want to share them in today’s ACCENT.
We currently have a pair of bonded dogs that are looking for a furever home together. This pair is Sweet Pea and Bear. After being abandoned by their owner in July, they found themselves at Greene County Animal Control. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society immediately took the two dogs from Animal Control and brought them to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center.
Sweet Pea is a six-year-old female Boxer mix. Her bonded friend, Bear, is a three-year-old male Hound mix. We learned from someone that knew the former life of these two that Sweet Pea and especially Bear, are most content when they are together.
Since being at the Adoption Center, we have noticed that they love to play together and sun themselves in their play yard during the day. They keep their kennels clean and are both very smart. They love to go for walks on a leash and even though both are large dogs and very strong, they walk great on a leash. They also enjoy toys and stuffed animals.
The pair get so excited each morning when it is time to go into their yard. They play tag with each other in the yard and love to play chase along the fence line with Stella, another shelter dog. They are both very sweet and need a loving home together.
Our dream home would have a fenced yard so Sweet Pea and Bear could safely run and play during the day, then come in to watch television with you at night.
Another dog, Tucker, is a little over 2 years old and a big puppy, breed guess is Pyrenees and Lab mix. He was adopted as a puppy but was returned to us to find him a new home. Tucker would love a large area to run and play with his toys. Having a fence would be a big plus. He would benefit from some training and is very smart and learns quickly. If you are a large dog lover and want to give Tucker a home, please come meet him.
The story about Smokey is familiar to us. Adopted as a puppy, Smokey was returned through no fault of his own. He is a young, 8-month-old, black-and-tan hound mix and is full of energy and just wants some kids to play with or an active person to take him on walks, runs or hikes. We would love for you to consider giving Smokey a home where he will be loved forever.
If you are interested in adopting Sweet Pea and Bear, Smokey or Tucker, call or stop by the Adoption Center. While visiting the shelter, you can spend time with them or take them for a walk. They are fully vetted. You can call our staff for more information at 423-639-4771 between noon and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Each dog has a reduced adoption fee to an approved home. We know there is a wonderful home just waiting for them!
Please share their stories and help them find their “furever” home!
The Adoption Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Stop by to visit our adoptable dogs and cats. You can also visit gchumanesociety.com to view our adoptable animals online.
Thank you from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!