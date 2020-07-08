MUSIC Lyrics On The Lawn
The Lyrics on the Lawn concert series will take place every Thursday evening during the month of July at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, located at 108 North Irish Street. Ann Robinette and Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen will play July 9. For more information regarding this free concert series visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org or contact Executive Director Jann Mirkov at 423-639-7102.
THEATER Greeneville Theatre Guild
The Greeneville Theatre Guild’s June show has been rescheduled to a one-weekend only blitz next weekend, July 9, 10, 11 & 12. There will be a total of five shows on Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon. For more information, visit greenevilletheatreguild.org.
EVENTS Quillen 100
The Second Annual Quillen 100 will be held on Aug. 1, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The cycling race involves a competitive relay of 100 laps and a beginner-friendly relay of 40 laps. Cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration is currently open for the event. To learn more, register or donate, visit www.thequillen100.com.
The Art of Parker Bunch
The Greeneville Arts Council and The General Morgan Inn present “The Art of Parker Bunch” at the Mason House Gallery from Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 31. The exhibit will be a collection of sketches and paintings from the past six years. There will be an artist’s “Meet and Greet” open to the public Sunday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the Mason House Gallery, off the lobby of the General Morgan Inn, located at 111 North Main Street. For more information on this and other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions for the Greeneville Arts Council, at 423-329-5266.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site in Elizabethton will host a variety of programs throughout the month of July. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Mon.- Sat. (Closed: Lunch &Cleaning 11:30 am -1:30 pm) and 1– 4:30 p.m. Sun. Call 423-543-5808 or visit tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals for more information.
Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now open for the 2020 season, building on decades of success with additional types of tours that will highlight how this property and its occupants played a prominent role in Tennessee’s development. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Or Visit www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMountTN on Twitter and Instagram.
Summer Kids’ Art Camp
Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced its summer art camp for kids for 2020. This year’s art camp will feature Pop Culture Drawing: cartoons, comic books, video games, and movies. This beginner’s course will teach basic shapes and shading, perspective and background, human proportions, and character design. Visit www.wca1780.com for more information and to register.