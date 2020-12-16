EVENTS Christmas In The Village
Christmas in the Village at the Heritage Center will welcome visitors on Dec. 5, 12 and 19, to experience Smoky Mountain traditions and demonstrations, create their own make-and-take crafts and enjoy warm refreshments.
Tickets for Christmas in the Village are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children and children 5 and under are free. Tours begin at 5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 8 p.m.
Leaf, Root & Berry Art Exhibition
Leaf & Root & Berry, an outdoor walking art gallery,located at can also be seen virtually at https://www.createappalachia.org/botanical-exhibition/. Leaf & Root & Berry will be available for viewing both online and in-person through Jan. 31, 2021. All works are for sale. For more information, visit www.createappalachia.org.
Online Craftsmen’s Fair
Craftsmen’s Fair’s Holiday & Gift Shop has gone online for 2020. The event features handmade-in-the-USA items from small businesses and will run through Dec. 31. Visit www.CraftsmenFair.com and click on the Holiday & Gift Shop tab to begin this unique shopping opportunity. All purchases are direct with the artisans themselves. For more information, contact Kelly Rusk at 865-326-7479 or email Kelly@CraftsmenFair.com.
CANCELED: Christmas In Downtown
The Christmas in Downtown Holiday Celebration has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Arts Council Virtual Show
The Greeneville Arts Council is hosting a virtual holiday show during the month of December, the annual “Tis the Season” exhibit. This features various artists with holiday and winter-themed artwork. The exhibit will be supplemented with highlights of artists featured throughout this year. Visit greenevilleartscouncil.org to view the exhibit. For additional information about exhibits, contact Director of Exhibitions Til Green at 423-329-5366.